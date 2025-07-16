In the MENA region, a 200% increase has been recorded in annual processed orders as Deliverect prepares to introduce digital kiosks at restaurants across the market.

Dubai, UAE: Deliverect, a leading global food tech SaaS company, today announced it has processed one billion orders – a key milestone that underscores the company’s digital scale and industry-leading integration network by leveraging the power of AI to unlock efficiency, speed and bottom-line profit in modern restaurant operations.

The significant achievement further solidifies Deliverect's position as the world's leading solutions provider for enterprise digital ordering – the company serves more than 69,000 locations across 52 countries with a 99.95% uptime rate that restaurant and retail operators depend on.

Zhong Xu, CEO of Deliverect, said: “Reaching one billion orders is a major moment – but it’s just the beginning. Restaurants need more than automation; they need intelligence and a best-in-class network of integration opportunities. Our AI-first vision is already transforming restaurant performance, and we’re poised to accelerate that impact even further.”

The announcement comes at a time when Deliverect is witnessing incredible growth since entering the MENA market in 2020 with company recording more than a 200% increase in processed orders annually. In the coming months, Deliverect digital kiosks will be introduced at restaurants across the MENA region with customers able to place orders and pay in just a few steps, providing a fast, seamless experience.

This is part of its strategy to better serve customers with the company continuing to invest in technology, placing AI at the heart of its day-to-day operations to drive sustained profitability and enhance customer experience. Some of its benefits include instant menu syncing and performance analytics, while Deliverect Dispatch provides real-time tracking and accurate ETAs.

Today, its AI-powered platform is pivotal to handling billions of digital orders effortlessly, assisted by over 1,000 integrations in the industry's most robust ecosystem.

Naji Haddad, Vice President of EMEA at Deliverect, said: “The MENA region is growing at a rapid pace when it comes to the food sector with customers not short of options for restaurants. While technology continues to advance and make daily operations easier for business owners, Deliverect’s AI-focused strategy and its commitment to investing further in this game-changing tool will help companies maximize their revenues and accelerate their business going forward.”

About Deliverect

Established in 2018, Deliverect is a global ecosystem of solutions for on and off-premise online food sales that boosts productivity, revenue and helps generate data insights for business owners. Today, a number of different brands are part of Deliverect’s portfolio including Deliverect Restaurants, which maximises businesses’ presence on delivery platforms through its automations, Pulse which elevates their marketing and Deliverect Direct that drives more frequent online sales. Dispatch is also another, orchestrating deliveries across mile last-mile providers.

With our enterprise expertise, unrivalled reliability, largest integrations network and 24/7 premium support, Deliverect operates in 52 countries, empowering more than +69,000 locations including renowned chains such as Burger King, Little Caesars and Pret A Manger and has helped process more than +1B orders to date across different food delivery channels like Noon, Careem, Jahez and Keeta.