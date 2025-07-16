Amman, Jordan — Amideast/Jordan has announced the signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE). This strategic partnership establishes a framework for collaboration under the "Careers in Aviation" program, a vital initiative aimed at empowering Jordanian youth through specialized training and direct engagement with the relevant sectors.

The MoU was formalized by Nour Alrasheed, Country Director of Amideast, and Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, taking place on 10th of July, 2025 at Joramco’s headquarters.

Under the partnership, Amideast will provide comprehensive training to 60 youth participants, focusing on essential English language proficiency, critical soft skills, and digital literacy. This training is supported by Boeing and implemented in close cooperation with the Ministry of Youth, highlighting a multi-stakeholder commitment to youth empowerment.

Meanwhile, Joramco will play a pivotal role in supporting the "Careers in Aviation" program by sharing its industry expertise, reviewing Amideast’s training programs, and facilitating speaker sessions for the participants. Crucially, the MRO company aims to support the participants' career development by assisting in the hiring process, with a strong commitment to facilitating and securing employment of successful program graduates directly within Joramco.

Commenting on this significant partnership, Fraser Currie said, “This partnership marks a cornerstone in our commitment to cultivating the next generation of aviation professionals in Jordan. By combining Amideast’s proven expertise in youth development with Joramco’s deep industry knowledge and employment opportunities, we are contributing directly to the growth and dynamism of Jordan's MRO sector.”

Beyond the immediate scope of the "Careers in Aviation" program, this MOU also lays the groundwork for broader collaboration between Joramco and Amideast, allowing both parties to explore further areas of mutual interest, particularly in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and comprehensive workforce development programs.

About Amideast

Amideast is a leading American nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding educational and training opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa for over 70 years.

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).