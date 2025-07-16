Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IPS show continues to strengthen the global real estate market by driving growth, investment, innovation, and sustainability, while integrating smart technologies into the sector, reflecting Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub for smart and sustainable real estate development.

The 21st edition of IPS, held in April 2025, welcomed over 30,000 visitors and 300 exhibitors from 45 countries. The event featured five pillars: IPS Real Estate, IPS Future Cities, IPS Startups & PropTech, IPS Design, and IPS Services, alongside specialized conferences including the IPS Institutional Investor Conference and IPS Women’s Conference.

Set to take place in April 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the 22nd edition of the event aims to provide a comprehensive platform that brings together top-tier real estate developers, investors from around the world, service providers, and buyers interested in the latest projects and investment opportunities in the emirate.

The exhibition also serves as a unique opportunity to showcase residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, financing solutions, diverse ownership systems, and cutting-edge technologies in property and facilities management.

IPS continues to serve as a premier international platform that brings together elite real estate developers, investors, service providers, and buyers from around the world.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, stated:

"IPS has firmly established itself as a leading global event on the real estate calendar, attracting top-tier investors and professionals from around the world. It is a strategic platform that responds to the aspirations of both local and international real estate markets, contributing significantly to Dubai’s economic development. With the 2026 edition, we aim to expand participation from emerging markets, offer immersive experiences rooted in innovation and sustainability, and create new avenues for collaboration between global investors and developers across all sectors of real estate."

The 2026 edition will feature:

The latest real estate developments and investment opportunities

Innovative financing solutions

Advanced building and property management technologies

A dedicated Real Estate Forum and PropTech Zone for startups

International pavilions highlighting global real estate markets

A Business Matching Zone to facilitate strategic partnerships

IPS continues to embody Dubai’s forward-looking approach to fostering a transparent, investor-friendly business environment grounded in innovation, sustainability, modern legislation, and a proactive vision for shaping the future of real estate globally.