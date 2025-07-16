Abu Dhabi, UAE - In a landmark move set to reshape lifestyle-led real estate in the capital, ALAIN, a leading Abu Dhabi-based asset management company, in partnership with Vida Hotels & Resorts, proudly announces the launch of Vida Residences Saadiyat Island the first Vida-branded residences in Abu Dhabi.

Saadiyat Island, home to the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Guggenheim and Zayed National Museum, is the cultural soul of the UAE, where soft sandy shores meet world-renowned museums and galleries. Just minutes from the city centre yet surrounded by calm, it offers residents an unmatched blend of cultural vibrancy, architectural excellence, and beachside tranquillity, making it a new lifestyle address in Abu Dhabi’s cultural capital.

In this exceptional location, Vida Residences Saadiyat Island brings a fresh, vibrant energy to the capital. The development introduces a contemporary, fully furnished living concept with 121 one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, where creative design meets effortless sophistication. Vida’s signature approach to community living ensures that each residence is not just a home but part of a curated lifestyle designed for thinkers, dreamers, and modern explorers seeking a dynamic connection with Abu Dhabi’s thriving cultural and social scene.

“The launch of Vida Residences on Saadiyat Island is another step in ALAIN’s commitment to shaping the future of living in Abu Dhabi,” said Rabih Elie Karam, Group CEO of ALAIN. “In partnership with Vida Hotels & Resorts, we are delivering a development that goes beyond traditional residential offerings, where cultural connection, and lifestyle quality come together to create an exceptional living experience and enduring value for our city.”

“We are pleased to partner with ALAIN to bring Vida’s vibrant hospitality lifestyle to Saadiyat Island,” said Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Emaar Hospitality Group. “This launch is an exciting milestone for Vida as we expand our footprint in Abu Dhabi, offering residents a living experience that blends design, energy, and culture in a way only Vida can. We look forward to seeing this development become a sought-after landmark in Abu Dhabi.”

Key Features of Vida Residences Saadiyat Island:

121 fully furnished one-, two-, and three-bedroom contemporary apartments to meet all needs

Signature Vida design with modern, comfortable layouts

Creative communal spaces fostering community connection

Wellness and lifestyle amenities

Immediate proximity to Saadiyat’s cultural landmarks, beaches, dining, and leisure destinations

Located minutes from the heart of Abu Dhabi’s thriving cultural and social scene

This launch underscores ALAIN’s commitment to shaping a portfolio that seamlessly blends lifestyle aspirations with long-term investment value, reflecting our vision for the future of urban living in the UAE. It is a testament to our dedication to creating thoughtfully designed developments that go beyond providing homes, by fostering vibrant, connected communities that inspire and enrich daily life. Through projects like Vida Residences Saadiyat Island, we aim to contribute to the cultural and economic fabric of Abu Dhabi, delivering spaces that elevate the way people live while generating enduring value for our residents, partners, and the wider community.

About ALAIN

Al Ain Asset Management (ALAIN) is a diversified investment group that operates in a variety of key growth sectors, including capital investments, real estate, hospitality and education. The company was established in 1996 with the mandate of contributing to the social and economic development and prosperity of the communities in which it operates. Today, Al Ain Asset Management has grown into a group of leading companies headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a diversified local and international investment portfolio.

ALAIN builds and manages exceptional residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments that enhance the lives of communities across the region. By fostering trusted partnerships and investing with care and cultural awareness, ALAIN delivers long-term value while contributing to economic and social prosperity.

Guided by a commitment to integrity, innovation, and operational excellence, ALAIN creates sustainable financial returns for its people, partners, shareholders, and the communities it serves.

About Vida Hotels and Resorts

Vida Hotels and Resorts, a vibrant lifestyle brand by Emaar Hospitality Group, redefines modern hospitality by blending contemporary design, creativity, and meaningful connections. Catering to the discerning needs of business and leisure travellers, Vida creates dynamic, design-led spaces that exude simplicity, sophistication, and functionality.

With a growing portfolio across the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt, Vida operates iconic properties such as Vida Creek Harbour, Vida Emirates Hills, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, and Vida Creek Beach in Dubai. Other notable destinations include Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain and Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain. Additionally, Vida Residences offers upscale living experiences, seamlessly combining the comforts of home with the amenities of a premium hotel.

Grounded in sustainability and community, Vida Hotels and Resorts delivers elevated experiences with cutting-edge technology, intuitive service, and a commitment to well-being. As part of the U By Emaar loyalty programme, guests can enjoy exclusive rewards and benefits across Emaar's extensive portfolio.