Dubai, UAE : Countries from the African region namely Suriname, Tanzania, and Senegal, were actively exploring investment and other opportunities to collaborate with the stakeholders from across the region and the globe through the World EXPO2020 Dubai. CEO Clubs Network hosted - Suriname: Oasis of Opportunities for the ‘Republic of Suriname’ in the presence of the President His Excellency Chandrikapersad Santokhi and other key ministers. Several investment opportunities were presented by Ministers, especially from Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Timber, Fishing sectors.

The Republic of Suriname is a country on the north-eastern Atlantic coast of South America, the most forested country of the world with 28 hectares of forest per capita. Suriname is the world’s biggest asset in the fight against climate change and has enormous freshwater reservoirs. Surinamese live in harmony with a mosaic of people and unique biodiversity.

Furthermore, CEO Clubs Network also successfully led another event dedicated to tourism opportunities for the United Republic of Tanzania to ‘Explore Tanzania Tourism’ with Mrs. Mary Masanja – Deputy Minister of Natural Resources & Tourism of Tanzania; HE Edwin Rutageruka – Director of Economy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & East Africa Cooperation; Mr. Kijazi Allan Herbert Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Mrs. Susan Francisca Mashibe - Board Director of Tanzania Private Sector Foundation.

Tanzanian delegates made a comprehensive presentation with regard to tourism opportunities in Tanzania; its vast forest and huge wilderness areas; the financial benefits of investing in this sector and many more. Each speech was followed by an amazing entertaining video about Tanzania, its people; culture; cuisine, and nature. In order to consolidate received information, there was conducted a panel discussion with, Mr. Kijazi Allan Herbert – Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Lyimo Betrita James – Director General of Tanzania Tourism Board, Mrs. Hafza Mbamba – Director of Marketing of Zanzibar Commission for Tourism, Abdelaziz Al Ansari – Director of Sales of Grand Hyatt and Dr. Samir Mohamed – Founder-Chairman & MD of Air Chateau.

Each panelist presented their extensive expertise on the subject of tourism in general and tourism in Tanzania in particular. Namely, Mr. Kijazi Allan Herbert mentioned that despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic blocked tourism in many countries, the Tanzanian Tourism sector is successfully handling all precautionary measures of the matter. Ms. Lyimo Betrita James – Director General of Tanzania Tourism Board shared her knowledge concerning this specific type of activity for all the tourists worldwide. Mrs. Hafza Mbamba – Director of Marketing of Zanzibar Commission for Tourism, highlighted their achievements in the field, and Abdelaziz Al Ansari and Dr. Samir Mohamed encouraged guests to follow Dubai’s successful example in the matter of tourism; visa requests; infrastructure, and other achievements.

Over 100 CEOs, senior executives, and business owners attended the event and unveiled the opportunities and plan to explore more about the beautiful country with an amazing nature – Tanzania.

The ‘UAE-Senegal SME Summit’ promoted business opportunities in Small and Medium Enterprises both in the UAE and Senegal. Dr. Tariq Nizami, Founder & CEO of CEO Clubs gave his brief overview regarding business opportunities in Senegal, as well as the UAE which has been a role model of impressive success and great achievements for many countries in the world.

An opening speech was followed by the welcome speech of Mr. Idrissa Diabira, CEO at ADEPME, who gave a presentation on Senegal – its location; main products; foreign trade facilitation and procedures; what are the key benefits of being a trade partner; what is the export potential; what is the situation with export logistics among other aspects.

In order to know more about key industries presented at the Summit, there was a brief self-introduction of SME Representatives from Senegal. There were representatives from the F&B sector; IT; textile; leather; agriculture; wellness; fintech; digital security; hospitality and telecommunication.

Dr. Tariq Nizami moderated the panel discussion with expert panelists that included Abdel Aziz Mohamed Al Maazmi - Director of Dubai SME Department, Senthil Kumar – COO at Standard Pure Gold Trading LLC., Ramatoulaye SALL CEO at SGREEN, and Elimane KANE CEO at EMC2.

“CEO Clubs UAE members are well-positioned to connect with fellow members from local and international chapters. CEO Clubs Network Worldwide, a decades-old organization, has had chapter CEO Clubs in UAE since 2006 with more than 600 member companies in addition to 3000 affiliations and has connected over 16000 CEOs worldwide,” added Dr. Tariq Nizami, Founder & CEO of CEO Clubs.

The organization is run under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Juma Al Maktoum from the Dubai Royal Family.

