Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), has unveiled the shortlist for the fourth edition of its Research Grants Programme.

The programme supports researchers in the Arabic language and encourages them to submit research projects that help advance the language, enhance knowledge, and promote scientific studies. It allocates grants for projects in six different fields, namely Arabic Lexicon, Curriculum Development, Literature and Criticism, Applied and Computational Linguistics, Teaching Arabic to Non-Arabic Speakers, and Manuscript Editing, offering a total grant pool of AED 600,000 every year.

Moreover, the programme supports researchers in Arabic language fields to continue presenting projects that enrich readers’ knowledge and taste, providing Arab libraries with works that advance the status of Arabic as a language for culture, knowledge, and thought.

The shortlist comprises 12 works:

‘Popular History of Arab Leaders in the Modern Era: Prince Abdel Qader Al-Jazairi, Saad Zaghloul, King Faisal, and Sheikh Zayed’ by researcher Khaled Abu Al-Lail.

‘Discourse on Educational Rajeez Poems and the Consolidation of the Sciences of Understanding: Research into the Pragmatic Function of Rhythm’ by researcher Mahdi Laaraj.

‘The Ego and Its Shadows: Autobiography in Modern Arabic Poetry’ by researcher Abdul Latif Al-Warari.

‘The Sacred in Pre-Islamic Poetry - A Thematic Study’ by researcher Abdullah Al-Baradi.

‘The Record of Illnesses in Arabic Literature: A Cultural Approach’ by researcher Fatima Yousef Al-Qaraan.

‘The Aesthetics of Image in the Poetry of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, an Aesthetic Analytical Study’ by researcher Aisha Ali Al-Ghais.

‘Explanation of the Al-Hamasa Collection by Abi Tammam, Explanation of Abu Al-Futuh Al-Jurjani, Thabit bin Muhammad Al-Adawi Al-Andalusi’ by researcher Ahmed Muhammad Attiya Abdul Hadi.

‘Half-Blindness: A Study of Popular Literary Narratives and the Editing of an Anonymous Copy of the One Thousand and One Nights’ by researcher Faraj Al-Fakharani.

‘Al-Muammirun wa Al-Wasaya by Abi Hatim Al-Sijistani (255 AH)’ by researcher Muhammad bin Abdul-Sater Zakaria.

‘Poet Suleiman bin Musa Al-Kala’i Al-Andalusi’s Collection (634 AH): Collection and Editing’ by researcher Rawan Sukkar.

‘Dictionary of Food and Feeding’ by researcher Taysir Khalaf.

‘The Lexical Commonality between Arabic and South Levantine Languages Before Islam: From the Fourth Century BC to the Sixth Century AD’ by researcher Omar Abdul Qadir Al-Ghoul.

‘Integrating 21st Century Skills into Teaching Arabic to Non-Native Speakers: Theoretical Foundations and Applied Strategies’ by researcher Khaled Abu Amsha.

This year’s Research Grant Programme received a total of 270 nominations from 31 countries. The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre had previously published the winning works from the programme’s third edition as part of the Basaer (Insights) series of research papers and studies at the 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which was held from 29 April to 5 May 2024.