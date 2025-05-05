Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Expert Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has approved the renewal of registration for eleven experts listed in the official register of experts serving the emirate’s courts and prosecution offices. Additionally, the Committee reviewed seven applications from experts across various fields, taking the appropriate decisions in line with established regulations.

The approvals were issued during the Committee’s regular meeting, chaired by His Excellency Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. During the session, the Committee also examined 22 applications for registration in the mediator register and resolved to proceed with the registration procedures. Successful applicants will be permitted to carry out civil and commercial dispute resolution duties, provided they fulfil all requirements, including completion of the accredited training programme at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy.

Furthermore, the Committee reviewed a complaint lodged against an expert and made the necessary decisions in accordance with relevant rules and procedures. The session also included the examination of 18 applications from mediation offices seeking inclusion in the mediator register. These applications will advance through the registration process upon full compliance with the required criteria.

The meeting underscores the Committee’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the standards of technical expertise and mediation services, thereby supporting the advancement of the judicial system in Abu Dhabi. It aims to ensure the highest levels of professionalism, accuracy, and quality in the performance of tasks entrusted to experts and mediators.