Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality hosted its annual recognition ceremony to honour 45 of its strategic and supporting partners from the government, semi-government, and private sectors. The ceremony acknowledged the continued efforts and valuable contributions of its partners in supporting the Municipality’s strategic direction and fostering an integrated cooperation model that enhances quality of life and reinforces Dubai’s global competitiveness.

The ceremony was held in the presence of His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, alongside senior officials and dignitaries, including Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai; His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department; His Excellency Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; and His Excellency Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Also in attendance were His Excellency Marwan Abdullah Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; His Excellency Mohammed Juma Al Suwaidi, Assistant Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai; Major General Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi, Assistant Director General for Resources and Support Services at Dubai Civil Defence; and Ahmed Ateeq Al Ketbi, CEO of Dubai Government Workshop, along with CEOs and officials from Dubai Municipality and representatives from across the public and private sectors.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita stated: “Dubai Municipality’s partners are an essential pillar of our work and success. Their contributions are instrumental to the development and execution of pioneering projects that serve to improve the quality of life in Dubai, elevate its global competitiveness rankings, and deliver on our strategic goals to foster innovation, future-readiness, and integrated municipal services. We are grateful to all our partners for their sustained support, and we remain committed to deepening our collaboration to achieve shared goals that enhance the value and impact of our collective efforts.”

The 2024 list of honoured entities included the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, the Community Development Authority, Dubai Health Authority, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Civil Defence, and the Dubai Government Legal Affairs Department. Additional honourees included the Dubai Sports Council, Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Land Department, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the Department of Finance, and Dubai Customs.

Also recognised were the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Dubai Digital Authority, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the Supreme Legislation Committee, the Dubai Government Workshop, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the Museum of the Future, and the United Arab Emirates University. Federal ministries and national institutions acknowledged included the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Private and semi-government sector partners were also among those honoured, including DP World, Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (Etisalat), Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), Dubai Airports, dnata, the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC). Others included Emirates Auction, the Society of Engineers, the Emirates Intellectual Property Association, the Emirates Association for Parental Care, the Dubai Film and TV Commission, the Dubai Development Authority, the International Code Council, Eco Solutions, Siemens Industries, 3DXP 3D Printing, Al Ansari Exchange, and BESIX.

Dubai Municipality continues to advance its strategic plan and vision to become a leading municipality for a global city. It is committed to raising Dubai’s position in international competitiveness indicators, driving excellence, delivering transformative projects, and enhancing its role in supporting the emirate’s sustainable development and quality of life.