Pune – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Cisco to deliver a next-generation firewall (NGFW) modernization solution for their shared global customers.

The partnership between Cisco and Tech Mahindra elevates standard firewall functions with sophisticated features such as unified policy management across on-premises and cloud environments. Additionally, it integrates Talos threat intelligence and delivers comprehensive malware defense for the network and endpoints, among other enhancements. The NGFW is designed to be flexible, adjusting to the ever-changing requirements of network environments and security risks, and is available in various deployment formats, including hardware, software, and virtual options.

Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Enterprises need a flexible approach that allows them to scale at speed while modernizing their network security. While firewalls are critical to the organization’s network security, they can be time-consuming, complex, and expensive to deploy, manage, and operate. The partnership with Cisco marks a milestone in providing a unique, robust, efficient, and cost-effective solution for the firewall modernization roadmap.”

The partnership will further expand Tech Mahindra’s security service portfolio, enhance market reach, and provide upskilling opportunities for its workforce. As per analyst reports, the global average cost of a data breach was $4.35 million in 2023. Cisco's Secure Firewall is a next-generation firewall, an essential tool for the security of your networks, that delivers extensive visibility and robust protection against a wide array of threats, including malware, known and unknown exploits, and web-based attacks, across applications, devices, users, and multi-clouds networks.

Nick Holden, VP of Global and Strategic Partners & Ecosystem Co-Sell, Cisco, said, “As global customers continue to modernize their infrastructure, they’ll need a next-generation firewall solution that scales as their network expands, combines multiple security functions into one platform, and provides threat intelligence across different security layers. Our partnership with Tech Mahindra offers these customers a specialized way to customize and implement these firewall capabilities based on their unique business and network needs.”

The partnership leverages Tech Mahindra's extensive network and security engineering consultancy resources, encompassing a robust team across key global markets, including the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In 2023, Tech Mahindra also established a dedicated Cisco Business Unit to develop and implement services that build and maintain agile, secure, collaborative, and hybrid networks.

