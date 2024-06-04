The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” has organised a training programme on the application of the ‘Primavera P6’ programme, a tool designed for planning, managing and executing projects, with the aim of equipping project managers and planning engineers with the necessary techniques to perform their administrative roles effectively.

The programme aims to provide the participants with skills in preparing, planning, executing, monitoring, analysing and closing projects. Moreover, the programme focuses on mastering the use of ‘Primavera’ and learning its advanced tools, in addition to the essential skills for advanced resource and project management, project progress monitoring, and communication with team members.

The training programme delivers step-by-step instructions, practical exercises, and discussions tailored to the trainees’ needs, aiming to equip participants with professional proficiency in using 'Primavera P6'. The programme shall enable trainees to create their own projects, adding and analysing their components, managing project activities, allocating resources, and adjusting project plans to align with growth phases.