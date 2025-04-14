Abu Dhabi. Bain & Company joined the TradeTech Forum 2025, where Senior Partner, Houssem Jemili and Partner, Bianca Leodari contributed to high-level panels focused on shaping the future of global trade and logistics.

Hosted by the UAE Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and the World Economic Forum, the event brought together global leaders in trade, technology, and investment to explore the transformative potential of TradeTech through high-level sessions, networking opportunities, and thought leadership.

Houssem Jemili joined the morning panel session titled “The Future of Customs and Logistics”. The session brought together experts to explore advancements in customs processes and logistics infrastructure, as well as strategies to drive resilience and efficiency in global trade.

“AI and advanced technologies are fundamentally redefining how global trade operates. From predictive logistics to intelligent customs processing, we are seeing the beginning of a new era—one that demands agility, collaboration, and digital-first strategies. To remain competitive, both governments and businesses must embrace innovation at scale and invest in building interconnected, technology-enabled trade ecosystems” said Houssem Jemili, Senior Partner at Bain & Company Middle East.

Bianca Leodari spoke on the afternoon panel “TradeTech Insights and Outlooks: Shaping the Future of Trade”. The discussion centered on the role of digital infrastructure, inclusive innovation, and evolving policy frameworks in enabling seamless, future-ready global trade ecosystems.

“Our discussion highlighted the critical role of digital infrastructure in enabling more efficient and inclusive global trade. As technological innovation accelerates, it is essential for both public and private sectors to work in tandem to ensure that policy frameworks evolve accordingly—supporting seamless trade flows, greater connectivity, and long-term resilience” said Bianca Leodari, Partner at Bain & Company Middle East.

Bain & Company’s participation underscores its commitment to shaping the future of trade through innovation, collaboration, and sustainable economic development.

