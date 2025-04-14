Dubai, United Arab Emirates – His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department (DLD), officially inaugurated the 21st edition of the International Property Show (IPS 2025) this morning at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Running until April 16, the exhibition is hosting over 300 local and international exhibitors from 85 countries and is expected to welcome more than 25,000 visitors.

This year’s edition reinforces Dubai’s growing prominence as a global hub for real estate investment, aligning with the emirate’s broader vision of innovation and sustainability. Significantly, IPS 2025 coincides with the launch of the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, a forward-looking framework adopted by the Dubai Government to reinforce market transparency, stimulate innovation, and create a sustainable, integrated investment ecosystem.

In his keynote remarks, His Excellency stated: “The organisation of IPS by Dubai Land Department as a strategic partner reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering the real estate sector by establishing effective channels of communication between all stakeholders. IPS serves as a strategic platform that brings together leading players in real estate to showcase innovative solutions and smart technologies that contribute to the growth of sustainable cities. The strong participation from international entities reflects the high level of confidence in Dubai’s investment landscape and reinforces our goals to enhance transparency and market attractiveness.”

He further emphasised the alignment of IPS 2025 with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, highlighting its role in positioning the emirate as a globally competitive and future-ready real estate destination.

A Comprehensive Government Vision to Strengthen Dubai’s Global Real Estate Leadership:

Dubai Land Department’s stand at the exhibition represents an integrated model for unifying the efforts of government entities involved in the development and governance of the real estate ecosystem. It brings together Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Rental Disputes Center under a unified vision to support the sustainable development of the sector. Through its participation, DLD showcases a selection of its pioneering strategic initiatives recently launched to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, thereby reinforcing the emirate’s leadership as a global capital for real estate innovation and the world’s top investment destination.

These initiatives include: the ‘Real Estate i’ promotional initiative, which enhances the global visibility of Dubai’s real estate sector through strategic partnerships with leading developers; ’She Pioneers’ which aims to strengthen women’s roles and contributions to the sustainability of the real estate market; and the ‘Real Estate Tokenisation Project,’ positioning Dubai as the first entity in the Middle East to adopt blockchain technologies in property registration.

The stand also highlights the ‘Tayseer’ initiative, designed to activate owners’ committees and promote transparency in jointly owned properties, and the ‘Tamkeen’ programme, which attracts and empowers Emirati talent to lead the future of the real estate sector. Additionally, the ‘Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme’ expands Emiratisation opportunities within real estate brokerage.

Other initiatives include the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), which aims to attract local and international real estate investment funds; the ‘Freehold Ownership’ initiative, allowing the conversion of 457 plots in Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Jaddaf into freehold properties for all nationalities—boosting property value and attracting new investor segments; the ‘Strata Registration’ initiative, which increases ownership options for Emiratis; and the ‘Real Estate Advertising Governance Platform’, powered by AI to ensure compliance and transparency.

Finally, the ‘Real Estate Evolution Space (REES)’, initiative serves as a cutting-edge platform designed to accelerate digital transformation and solidify Dubai’s position on the global map of Proptech technology and AI-driven real estate solutions.

Extensive Global Participation

IPS 2025 features a prominent lineup of participating developers and companies, including:

Danube Properties (UAE), Sobha Realty (UAE), BinGhatti Properties, Samana Group, BEYOND Developments (UAE), Union Properties (UAE), Reportage Properties (UAE), NAR India, OKA International Real Estate (UAE), Homzly (UAE), Ahmadyar Real Estate Development (UAE), Arsenal East Real Estate Development (UAE), GJ Properties (UAE), MAK Developers (UAE), Amirah Living Developer (UAE), Bin Al Sheikh Holding (UAE), The Sustainable City (UAE), and LMD Continental Investments (UAE).

Government and regional bodies in attendance include the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Invest in Georgia, Ambassadori Batumi Island (Georgia), and Wujha Real Estate – Oman. Pakistan is also strongly represented by DHA City Karachi, DHA Peshawar, and Malir Industrial Park.

Developers Hub: Live Showcase Programme

A key feature of IPS 2025 is the Developers Hub, an interactive space facilitating live project presentations for regional and global investors. This platform enhances financing opportunities, fosters strategic partnerships, and encourages collaboration in the development of smart and sustainable cities.

Official Tour and Stakeholder Engagement

HE Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita led an official tour of the exhibition halls, engaging with stakeholders and visiting various project pavilions. The tour reinforced Dubai’s strategic commitment to real estate excellence and regional leadership.

Strategic Discussions and Supporting Events

IPS 2025 also includes a robust programme of presentations and panels as part of the Main Conference and Institutional Investor Conference. These sessions bring together international thought leaders to explore emerging trends and strategic directions shaping the future of real estate.

The Institutional Investor Conference features participation from government agencies, including the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), alongside local and international institutions, major real estate developers, property owners, land and hotel leaseholders, and hospitality sector leaders.

On Day 2, the exhibition will host the IPS Women 2025 Conference, organised in collaboration with the Women's Council of Realtors Miami-Dade. The event will feature renowned experts and speakers, focusing on empowering women in real estate through mentorship, knowledge exchange, and leadership development.

IPS 2025 is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sheikh Saeed Halls 1, 2, and 3, Dubai World Trade Centre.