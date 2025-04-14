Abu Dhabi, UAE – On the occasion of the Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025, which will take place from April 15th to 16th in Abu Dhabi, Business France, the public consulting agency serving the international development of the French economy, announces the French Healthcare Days from April 14th to 16th. An immersive 3-day business mission across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the French Healthcare Days will open doors to new opportunities and strengthening collaboration between France and the United Arab Emirates in the healthcare sector.

Held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, will place a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, adopting a proactive approach centered around preventive, personalized, and holistic care. With its globally recognized expertise in biomedical research, health tech, and hospital engineering, France is uniquely positioned to contribute to this conversation.

An Impactful Collaboration in Healthcare

To strengthen the strategic partnership between France and the UAE, two nations globally recognized for their substantial investments in healthcare advancement, this collaboration seeks to solidify and deepen their shared commitment to innovation.

The UAE has firmly established itself as a key regional healthcare hub, renowned for its world-class medical services and thriving medical tourism industry. Meanwhile, France, home to over 2,660 pioneering companies, continues to lead the way in advancing healthcare technologies and medical science on a global scale.

The French Healthcare Days aim to serve as a bridge, facilitating collaboration between France and the UAE, and providing a platform for French companies to work and establish presence in the local healthcare market.

French Healthcare Innovators on the Ground: From Hospital Tours to B2B Meetings in the UAE

As part of the French Healthcare Days, a delegation of six French companies, each showcasing their innovative solutions, will be officially welcomed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. These companies will engage with the local healthcare ecosystem, presenting their solutions and strategies, particularly in the areas of preventive care, early detection, and personalized medicine. They will participate in group meetings with key stakeholders and gain valuable insights into the UAE’s healthcare landscape through a visit to the exhibition and a tour of one of the renowned hospitals. The French Healthcare Days delegation will continue its mission with a series of engagement, visits and meetings in Dubai including tailored B2B meetings with key healthcare stakeholders. Additionally, the delegation will visit leading healthcare facilities and hospitals in Dubai, gaining firsthand insights into the city’s cutting-edge medical infrastructure and its focus on advanced healthcare technologies.

The French Delegation : From Genomics to Smart Logistics in Healthcare

The French delegation features a diverse group of companies, each contributing to the healthcare sector with innovative solutions :

Biomedisyst: Experts in high-precision medical systems, specializing in endoscopes and endoscopic instruments for laparoscopy, orthopedics, and urology. Capteur Protect: Leaders in adhesive protection solutions for medical devices, ensuring secure and long-lasting adhesion for glucose sensors, insulin pumps, and catheters. Diamidex: Specialists in microbiological detection, offering innovative solutions for rapid and accurate microbial analysis. GenXmap: Innovators in genomics-based research, providing cutting-edge solutions for genetic analysis and molecular diagnostics. Locacoeur: Providers of advanced cardiac monitoring solutions, including smart technologies for rapid and effective emergency response. Sistema Strategy: Experts in smart warehouse management and HR software, optimizing logistics and workforce efficiency with advanced digital solutions.

"We are thrilled to organize this mission for the first time with Department of Health Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Global Health Week " stated Maya Ghachem, Head of Health department at Business France UAE. "France has a strong legacy in healthcare and a well-known research sector driven by innovation! The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, is a nation firmly committed to excellence, with state-of-the-art medical facilities and a clear ambition to offer the best treatments to patients in the region. This mission aims to facilitate a more extensive and deeper collaboration with one clear goal: improving patient’s lives and better addressing future needs."

The UAE: A Regional Powerhouse for Healthcare Innovation and Strategic Investment

The UAE is rapidly consolidating its position as a regional leader in healthcare, with sectoral growth propelled by rising demand and an increase in private sector investments. The country's unwavering focus on healthcare innovation has positioned the UAE as a leading hub for next-generation medical solutions. With major investments in research, clinical trials, and advanced health infrastructure, the UAE is creating a world-class ecosystem that ensures high-quality, accessible care for its population, while fostering global partnerships in health. This dynamic landscape offers significant opportunities for French companies, renowned for their excellence in medical research, e-health, and hospital engineering.

As the UAE accelerates the development of a sustainable, resilient, and innovation-led healthcare system, Abu Dhabi Global Health Week emerges as a strategic platform to unlock growth across key sectors, including longevity and precision medicine, digital health and AI-driven solutions, life science excellence and responsible innovation.

The French Healthcare Days will be a promising event for knowledge exchange, business development, and ongoing collaboration between France and the UAE.

To know more about the French delegation click here: https://world.businessfrance.fr/app/uploads/sites/5/2025/03/uae-healthcare-days-catalog.pdf

-Ends-

Contact :

Maya Ghachem

Head of Health department

Maya.ghachem@businessfrance.fr Media Contact

Yasmina OUARI

Senior Communication Advisor

Yasmina.oauri@businessfrance.fr

About Business France:

Business France is the public consulting business serving the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for fostering export-led growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating foreign investment in France.

It promotes France’s firms, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.

Business France has more than 1,400 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world.