Dubai, UAE – The Gulf Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX), the region’s most established student recruitment platform, returns from April 30 to May 2, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Supported by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), GETEX 2025 is set to deliver yet another impactful experience for students and families exploring higher education options.

New for GETEX this year will be interactive workshops in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics giving students a unique, hands-on experience with future-focused disciplines. Running through the three days of the event, these immersive sessions will give students the opportunity to explore potential career paths and develop critical skills alongside educators and industry experts.

Country Pavilions featuring institutions and government boards will be present from Malaysia, India, Pakistan and the CIS countries, offering students direct access to varied study options and scholarship programs to make informed decisions.

“With the shift in global geopolitical dynamics, a significant number of families have relocated to Dubai and coupled with reduced student intakes by major destinations like Canada, USA, UK, and Australia, the demand for diverse, high-quality academic options within the region has substantially increased” said Anselm Godinho, Managing Director of International Conferences & Exhibitions, organizers of GETEX. “We have responded to this demand by expanding GETEX’s reach to additional global universities and diverse course offerings, ensuring that students are exposed to relevant programmes and are empowered to make informed life decisions.”

Rising enrolments recorded at international universities with campuses in the UAE, underscore Dubai’s growing appeal as a higher education hub. This momentum aligns with KHDA’s The Education 33 (E33) strategy, reinforcing Dubai’s ambition to rank among the top 10 global education cities by 2033.

Featuring over 900 academic programmes in management, medicine, engineering, finance and IT, among other emerging fields, GETEX is positioned as a vital catalyst in shaping the future of learning in the region.

About GETEX:

Organized by International Conferences & Exhibitions (IC&E), GETEX has been the Middle East’s leading education fair for over four decades. The exhibition serves as a bridge between global and local education providers and students, offering insights, opportunities, and real-time engagement.