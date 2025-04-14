Organised by Sharjah Book Authority and the Center for Publishing, Writing, and Media at the NYU School of Professional Studies

Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has organised the inaugural ‘Sharjah NYU SPS Executive Publishing Program’ in collaboration with the Center for Publishing, Writing, and Media at the NYU School of Professional Studies (SPS). Taking place at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), this marks the first time the comprehensive, four-day program is being held outside of the United States and is empowering 51 publishers representing 17 nations.

Designed for mid- to senior-level professionals in the publishing sector, the specialised educational initiative aims to provide advanced training in crucial areas such as business strategies, digital practices, and leadership skills, tailored to meet the evolving demands of the global publishing industry.

Commenting on the occasion, Mansour Al-Hassani, General Coordinator of Professional Conferences at the Sharjah Book Authority, emphasised that the authority, through the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA places great importance on giving publishers the latest global insight and knowledge, saying: “The rapid expansion of publishing tools and distribution strategies, along with the market’s transformation into a highly competitive digital environment, necessitates cultural institutions and publishing companies to keep pace with these changes through high-level training programs. We are committed to providing high-quality educational platforms that bring together Arab and international publishers with global publishing experts, enhancing their competencies and opening new horizons for innovation and expansion.”

Empowering publishing professionals

The program began with a warm welcome and introduction by Andrea Chambers, the Associate Dean of the NYU SPS Center for Publishing, Writing, and Media (PWM), saying “We are thrilled to welcome such a diverse group of publishers from 17 nations including UAE, Russia, Canada, Brazil, Turkey, KSA, Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Kuwait, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, and Rwanda. Building on years of expertise, this event represents both a continuation and a progression of our mission to advance global exploration of the publishing sector. With 13 esteemed guest speakers guiding discussions over the next four days, it’s a privilege to conduct the first iteration of this program outside the United States here in Sharjah.”

The importance of independent presses

Following the introduction, Christie Henry, Director of Princeton University Press (PUP) led a session titled “The Power of Small, Independent Presses: The Princeton University Press Story,” exploring the unique strengths and contributions of independent presses, and highlighting Princeton University Press as a case study in navigating market challenges and maintaining editorial integrity.

During her presentation she said, “Being a small independent press doesn’t mean that you need to avoid risks, or have a lot of resources, and our strength lies in agility and enriching global knowledge through stories that shape global citizens. We have a long and prevalent history in the sector, and in 1922, we became the first U.S. publisher to release the works of Albert Einstein with the ‘The Meaning of Relativity’.”

“Our independence has never meant playing it safe; and presses like ours prove that vision, not size, shapes global impact. At Princeton University Press, we’ve grown revenue by over 25% in eight years amplifying our brand’s story alongside those of our authors, and as we progress further into the digital age, keywords, meta data and social media matter. That said, so does staying true to our mission, to publish with purpose, expand reach, and prove that even small presses can have a great impact on the market,” Henry added.

Henry also enlightened participants through the session, “Global Case Study: Princeton University Press in China,” providing insights into the opportunities and challenges of expanding publishing operations in international markets, specifically focusing on the nuances of the Chinese publishing market.

Comprehensive publishing agenda

The day continued with a publishing exercise, encouraging participants to network and share ideas, followed by Dan Hayter, Sales and Marketing Director at Glassboxx, who presented “Telling Your Story: How an Effective Website Can Yield Readers and Revenue,” explaining the importance of a strong online presence in today’s digital age.

Among other standout sessions, “Acquiring Titles for Global Audiences: What Works and Why,” with Michael Reynolds, Editor-in-Chief of Europa Editions, offered strategies for selecting titles that resonate with diverse international readerships. Inez Munsch, Managing Director at Abrams & Chronicle Books LTD, concluded the day’s agenda with “Visualizing Global: Cover Art and Design for International Audiences,” focusing on the visual elements that attract and engage global readers.

The program is set to continue over the next three days, covering topics such as translation, global market trends, digital marketing, and the impact of artificial intelligence on publishing, and will equip participants with skills and knowledge to take their professional aspirations to new heights.