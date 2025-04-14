Manama, Bahrain – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has announced the launch of the 9th edition of the Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Programme (IFLP), scheduled to take place from 17 to 22 August 2025 at Trinity Hall Cambridge, United Kingdom. The programme is organised in collaboration with the Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance (Cambridge IIF) and with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) as a contributing partner.

Supported by the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”, the programme is recognised as one of the world’s leading executive initiatives in the field of Islamic banking and finance. It offers engaging, interactive learning experience aimed at developing the next generation of leadership talent in this vital sector.

The programme features high-level executive training, case-based learning, one-on-one mentorship from globally renowned experts, and exclusive networking opportunities with more than 30 leaders and practitioners from around the globe — all within a distinguished academic environment. Recognised as a premier executive programme in Islamic finance, the IFLP offers an intensive, immersive experience designed to shape the next generation of industry leaders.

The programme is designed for senior managers in banks and financial institutions, regulators, policymakers, shariah scholars, consultants and finance professionals seeking to enhance their leadership capabilities and expand their global influence.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, stated: “As part of our strategic direction towards strengthening Bahrain’s global leadership in Islamic finance, we are committed to developing forward-thinking leaders who can drive innovation, sustainability, and ethical growth within the industry. Our continued collaboration with world-renowned institutions such as Cambridge IIF and CISL reinforces the BIBF’s role in shaping the future of Islamic finance on an international scale.”

Dr. Rizwan Malik, Head of Islamic Finance Centre at the BIBF, added: “The Cambridge IFLP provides a unique platform that blends academic insight with real-world application. Participants will engage in advanced leadership training, interactive case studies, and mentorship from global experts—equipping them with the tools to lead confidently in a fast-evolving financial landscape rooted in Islamic principles. Additionally, this year we are glad to have the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership as a contributing partner, which will further enhance the breadth and depth of the programme.”

The initiative aligns with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s vision to strengthen its position as a global hub for Islamic finance and to equip national talent with world-class knowledge and skills.

Applications are now open, and interested professionals are encouraged to apply early due to limited seats. For more information, contact islamicfinance@bibf.com.

