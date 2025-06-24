Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – In a continued effort to bridge the gap between academia and industry, Dr. Mohanad Alshaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia, hosted a private gathering at his residence in Jeddah, bringing together KAUST President, Professor Sir Edward Byrne AC, his executive team, and over 40 prominent business leaders from across the Kingdom.

The event served as a platform to foster dialogue between King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and key figures in the private sector, with a shared goal of identifying meaningful avenues for collaboration in innovation, research commercialization, and talent development.

Dr. Mohanad Alshaikh opened the evening by emphasizing the importance of sustained engagement between research-driven institutions like KAUST and the business community. “When academia and industry come together with purpose, real impact follows. This evening was about listening, exchanging, and laying the groundwork for a future powered by joint ambition,” he stated.

Professor Sir Edward Byrne, who assumed the presidency of KAUST in September 2024, shared his vision for the university’s evolving role as a strategic partner to the private sector. He highlighted KAUST’s focus on enabling breakthroughs that extend beyond campus walls—solutions that solve real-world challenges and create lasting economic value for Saudi Arabia.

Adding further dimension to the evening’s discussions was the presence of Dr. Weam Tunisi, President of the University of Business and Technology (UBT), whose participation reflected a broader academic interest in strengthening ties with industry stakeholders.

The gathering concluded with consensus on the need for sustained collaboration and open channels of communication between Saudi Arabia’s top research institutions and its private sector leaders.

This event marks another milestone in Johnson Controls Arabia’s commitment to enabling innovation, supporting local talent, and advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives.



About Johnson Controls Arabia:



Johnson Controls Arabia (JCA) is a leading provider of HVAC, smart building technologies, and sustainable energy solutions in Saudi Arabia and beyond. With a workforce of over 2,900 employees, the company serves as a key export hub, delivering 30% of its production to 26 countries, including the U.S., China, and Europe. JCA powers iconic projects, from airports and hospitals to universities and entire cities, delivering innovative solutions proudly made in the Kingdom. Through its regional leadership, JCA supports Vision 2030 and reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position in the global smart building and cooling industry.