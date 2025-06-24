The Moroccan central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.25%, saying current borrowing costs were consistent with the inflation outlook.

Inflation would average 1% in 2025, following a drop in food prices, before ticking up to 1.8% next year, the bank said in a statement following its quarterly board meeting.

The forecast remains shrouded in "uncertainty", the bank said citing trade policies, repercussions of geopolitical conflicts and the performance of the domestic farming sector.

