Arab Finance: As the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) prepares for its upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on May 22nd, the latest public opinion poll by Arab Finance reveals a split in expectations regarding the country’s key interest rates.

According to the survey, 53% of respondents believe the CBE will maintain current interest rates, while 26% anticipate a cut of 100 basis points (1%).

Meanwhile, 21% of those surveyed expect a more modest reduction of 50 basis points (0.5%).

The divergence in expectations reflects heightened caution among the public and market watchers amid ongoing economic challenges.

Hence, the central bank seeks to back economic growth while keeping inflation in check and maintaining stability in the Egyptian pound.

The MPC is expected to weigh multiple factors before making its decision based on the latest inflation trends, currency stability, foreign reserves levels, and broader global economic developments.

Investors and analysts are closely watching the outcome, as any change in interest rates will have direct impacts on financial markets and economic activity across the country.

It is worth noting that Egypt’s annual headline inflation stood at 13.5% in April, up from 13.1% in March, according to data released on May 10 by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).