In addition to showcasing its commitment to capacity building and innovation, Siemens Healthineers demonstrated its innovative approach to healthcare transformation, leveraging global expertise and partnerships to drive sustainable growth in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh – The Innovation Capacity Building Program, organized by Siemens Healthineers through its Regional Headquarters (RHQ) in Saudi Arabia, was successfully concluded from February 5-20, 2025, to strengthen local innovation expertise and foster strategic collaborations with universities, hospitals, startups, and key stakeholders such as Monshaat. Bringing together 40 participants from diverse backgrounds including doctors, engineers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and students the comprehensive two-week initiative facilitated cross-disciplinary synergies, enabling participants to identify critical healthcare gaps and develop innovative solutions to address them. This program highlights Siemens Healthineers' commitment to enhancing healthcare capabilities within the Kingdom.

Syed Ali Mehdi, Director, Head of Innovation and Scientific Partnership, Siemens Healthineers Regional Headquarter, expressed his pride in the program's success, stating: "At Siemens Healthineers, we are committed to driving healthcare innovation and capacity building in Saudi Arabia. This program demonstrates our dedication to fostering local value creation by bring key stakeholders together and working with one mission i.e. Improving the future of healthcare in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030"

With the increasing urge to overcome pressing healthcare challenges, the program put the spotlight on three main project workstreams: Disease Pathways, Healthcare Systems of the Future and Medical curriculum of the Future. As part of these workstreams, participants utilized the Innovation Methodologies to develop data-driven, patient-centric solutions optimizing the healthcare delivery and improving outcomes.

The program was concluded with the Outcome Exhibition on February 20, 2025, at Monshaat Startup Hub in Riyadh. Monshaat, Saudi Arabia's Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, plays a key role in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, making it an ideal partner for this program.

Dr. Kholoud Alghamdi, Dean of the Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University expressed her delight at the success of the program, saying: “What makes this program unique are the different partnerships involved, with the presence of various organizations alongside Siemens Healthineers. Moreover, there is Monshaat which is considered one of the most important entities that support ideas and innovations and help translate them into reality. This type of diverse partnerships is what we need, as it brings together the talented minds and the organizations that will adopt their work.”

At this edition of the program, Siemens Healthineers led the positive change in the healthcare digital world by providing an overview of its comprehensive solutions portfolio, including innovation and scientific partnerships, as well as education and capacity-building initiatives.

