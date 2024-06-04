Muscat: Oman Investment & Finance Co. (OIFC) Khedmah, a pioneer in payments and bill collection services in the Sultanate of Oman, has unveiled several future projects at the 33rd edition of COMEX 2024 - the Sultanate's premier technology event, recently held from May 27 to 30, 2024, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center (OCEC). Among the prominent projects to be launched soon is ‘Khedmah Delivery’, a brand-new mobile application designed to meet customer needs and simplify the food ordering and delivery experience.

These pioneering projects that Khedmah is working on are the result of its deep technical expertise in understanding the dynamics and needs of the local market, keeping pace with the latest technological developments, and harnessing them to serve customers better. Khedmah's participation in COMEX 2024 reaffirms its continuous commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the electronic payment landscape and providing products and services that meet diverse customer needs.

In this regard, Mr. Said Ahmed Safrar, Chief Executive Officer at OIFC said, "We are very pleased to unveil the future projects that Khedmah is working on at COMEX 2024. These pioneering projects reflect the company's diligent efforts to diversify its business portfolio and support the digital transformation in the country by adopting a digital innovation approach and leveraging technology to simplify customers' lives. We will soon launch the Khedmah Delivery app in response to the demands of the contemporary local business environment, characterized by the integration of technology in all commercial operations, especially in the field of food delivery. Through this, we aim to enhance the food ordering and delivery landscape in Oman and take it to new heights of growth and development, with the app meticulously designed to meet diverse customer needs, offering a wide range of features that make the ordering experience smooth, fast, and simple."

It is worth noting that earlier this year, Oman Investment and Finance Company Khedmah launched its pioneering E-Wallet, Khedmah Pay, in support of the Sultanate's efforts in its digital transformation journey to build an advanced digital economy. These promising steps affirm Khedmah's commitment to innovation, excellence, and enhancing financial inclusion for all segments of society. Khedmah's participation in COMEX 2024 embodies its alignment with technological developments and its leading role in driving the country's digital transformation and staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

Oman Investments and Finance Company OIFC (Khedmah) has been the leading company in the Sultanate in the field of billing and collection for four decades. Khedmah offers a central point for customers to pay all utility bills, mobile and electricity recharge services, various insurance services, traffic fines, and purchase various entertainment vouchers through its network of 61 branches across the governorates and wilayats of Oman. Additionally, its electronic platforms such as the Khedmah mobile application, website, and the pioneering E-wallet, Khedmah Pay, have revolutionized digital payments, further enhancing convenience and accessibility for all.