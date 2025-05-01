Deals signed during Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, UAE will boost Riyadh Air’s brand visibility and promote its flight services

Partnerships with travel technology companies fully aligned with Riyadh Air’s digital strategy of dynamic pricing and personalized travel offers from global business touchpoints

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national airline, has concluded its attendance at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, UAE, having signed 11 agreements with strategic partners to further innovate the air travel experience.

The partnerships are across a range of sales and distribution providers in over 125 countries. The completion of the Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) will enable Riyadh Air to boost its brand visibility while promoting its diverse range of flight services and products.

“These agreements reinforce Riyadh Air’s determination to be a truly global airline and push the boundaries of travel for our guests,” said Osamah Alnuaiser – SVP, Marketing and Corporate Communications at Riyadh Air. “Everyone wants to be a part of the Riyadh Air story, and we are carefully selecting companies and entities as partners that will join us on our journey towards our maiden flight and beyond.”

The deals are a strategic move by the airline aimed at significantly enhancing the carrier’s offerings. The partnerships are with a variety of renowned organizations, including DNATA, Discover the World Momentum, Aviareps, and Satguru Representation Services.

The MOUs are designed to foster sustainable, prosperous, and mutually beneficial relationships that deliver exceptional travel experiences for customers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australasia, and Africa. By collaborating with these industry leaders, Riyadh Air aims to solidify its presence in international markets and ensure travellers enjoy Saudi Arabia’s exceptional hospitality.

An example of this is Riyadh Air’s partnership with leading customer loyalty program, Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. Under the deal, Juggernaut’s next-generation program will deliver a personalized, seamless, and rewarding experience for travellers worldwide. The system is powered by the company’s cloud-native GRAVTY® platform and will feature real-time engagement, AI-driven personalization, expanded partnerships, dynamic earn and redemption opportunities, and a seamless mobile-first experience.

Riyadh Air has also partnered with some of the world’s leading travel technology distributors during ATM. Agreements have been signed with Amadeus, Sabre, TPConnects, Verteil Technologies and Air Retailer. These technologies will enhance the airline’s ability to showcase and distribute scalable modern retailing solutions. These partnerships will highlight dynamic pricing, and personalized travel offers from different global business touchpoints as part of the airline’s digital vision and modern distribution strategy.

Riyadh Air is fully embracing the potential of these technologies to leverage tech solutions to create an innovative approach to content distribution. By taking this approach, Riyadh Air will be able to simplify the process for a global network of travel agents, corporate buyers, and customers, allowing them to access and sell all products and services seamlessly, thereby breaking away from the limitations of traditional channels.

By taking a win-win approach, Riyadh Air ensures that discerning customers can experience unparalleled Saudi hospitality when onboard, complemented by a tailored, real-time travel experience.