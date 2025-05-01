Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Qualcomm, through its subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies International, Inc., Aramco, through its subsidiary Aramco Overseas Company B.V., together with Saudi Arabia’s Research, Development, and Innovation Authority (RDIA) today announced the startups selected to participate in the inaugural “Design in Saudi Arabia with AI” (DISAI) accelerator program.

DISAI is a collaborative effort between Qualcomm, Aramco, and RDIA, launched at LEAP 2025 to empower early-stage startups in AI, IoT, and wireless technologies. The program underscores Qualcomm’s commitment to fostering technological advancement and digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This initiative aims to enhance the Kingdom’s technology innovation ecosystem by helping to nurture early-stage startups by providing intellectual property training and guiding them from product design and development through commercialization. The selected participants will gain access to Qualcomm Technologies’ mentorship, Aramco’s industrial experience, and RDIA’s strategic guidance.

The six selected startups, listed alphabetically, are:

Agile Loop : AI-driven integration of user and enterprise workflows with IoT devices using agentic edge AI.

: AI-driven integration of user and enterprise workflows with IoT devices using agentic edge AI. Manyface: Predictive maintenance, sensor monitoring, and processing for oil and gas wells using edge AI.

Predictive maintenance, sensor monitoring, and processing for oil and gas wells using edge AI. Mobisense: Real-time speech-to-text transcription and LLM-based summarization, categorization, and responsiveness embedded in 5G networks, ensuring data privacy.

Real-time speech-to-text transcription and LLM-based summarization, categorization, and responsiveness embedded in 5G networks, ensuring data privacy. Orbital Universe: Carbon sequestration monitoring in Saudi Arabian mangrove plantations using edge AI, IoT sensors, and space imaging data.

Carbon sequestration monitoring in Saudi Arabian mangrove plantations using edge AI, IoT sensors, and space imaging data. Pix Convey: Modular AGV chassis with intelligent map-less navigation for diverse applications, including passenger transportation and logistics.

Modular AGV chassis with intelligent map-less navigation for diverse applications, including passenger transportation and logistics. Thakaa Med: Advanced diagnostic and treatment solutions using edge AI to enhance workflows and optimize operations for healthcare institutions.

"As someone new to the Kingdom, I am genuinely impressed by the talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and ingenuity represented by the inaugural DISAI cohort members,” said Sudeepto Roy, Qualcomm Incorporated Vice President, Engineering. “Their innovative approaches in the industrial, healthcare, and sustainability sectors, along with advanced 5G connectivity, edge AI, and IoT integration, are truly world class. The high quality of submissions was such that we decided to mentor six startups instead of the originally planned five. Qualcomm is honored to be part of their journey and eagerly anticipates their future successes."

"Qualcomm is proud to use its world-leading expertise and partner with Aramco and RDIA on the first national run of this critical program," said Sami A. Ajmi, Aramco Acting Senior Vice President of Digital & Information Technology. "Through our Saudi Accelerated Innovation Lab (SAIL), we are dedicated to the pursuit of fostering digital transformation and industrial innovation in the Kingdom. The DISAI program exemplifies our continued dedication to supporting Saudi entrepreneurs and helping the Kingdom become one of the premier global destinations for tech innovation. We are excited to see the bleeding edge solutions these startups will develop by harnessing the limitless potential of advanced AI, IoT, and digital technologies to make a positive impact in the Kingdom and beyond."

"RDIA is dedicated to empowering Saudi Arabia's talented minds and fostering a culture of innovation,” said Dr. Mohammed Alotaibi, RDIA Acting Head. “The DISAI program highlights the strong talent and forward-thinking approaches of our inaugural cohort. Their work in the industrial, healthcare, and sustainability sectors, enhanced by advanced technologies, shows their potential to drive significant change. We are proud to support these innovators as they pave the way for a prosperous future that is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. "

The DISAI program’s incubation period will run from April until November 2025, with the shortlisted startups participating in a finale event, during which they will demonstrate their products and services. Throughout the program, the startups will receive guidance from Qualcomm and Aramco’s experts, receive patent training, get to experience Qualcomm Technologies’ leading advanced AI technologies, and have the opportunity to connect with potential investors and partners.

