​​​​​Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Crate&Barrel has opened its doors at Sahara Mall, Riyadh, marking the brand’s third store in the Kingdom and second location in the capital. Spanning over 1,900 sqm, the new store connects customers to leading designers from around the world, offering a curated collection of indoor and outdoor furniture, tableware, kitchenware, décor, rugs, accessories, and bed and bath essentials.

Crate&Barrel at Sahara Mall brings the brand’s signature blend of timeless style and modern design to life, featuring exclusive collaborations with renowned designers such as Jake Arnold, Leanne Ford, Athena Calderone, Jeremiah Brent, and Brigette Romanek. The store also includes a dedicated Crate&Kids space, offering a curated selection of children’s décor, furniture, toys, accessories, and bed and bath essentials.

To further enhance the shopping experience, the new store will provide access to complimentary in-house interior design services through The Design Desk. The bespoke service provides expert advice, space planning and 3D room visualizations, helping customers to find inspiration for product pairings, color palettes and design ideas with ease.

Crate&Barrel also offers a seamless online shopping experience, along with convenient features such as fast delivery, at-home assembly, and Buy Now, Pay Later options, ensuring a convenient and flexible customer experience.

The launch at Sahara Mall builds on Crate&Barrel’s regional growth strategy, with continued demand from Saudi customers driving the brand’s expanded presence in the Kingdom. The store’s location in one of Riyadh’s most established retail hubs reinforces Crate&Barrel’s commitment to bringing timeless design to more homes across the region.

For more information on Crate&Barrel at Sahara Mall and product collections, visit www.crateandbarrel.me or follow @crateandbarrelme on Instagram

Media Contact:

Sarah Alsalem

sarah@gambit.ae

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 43,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$19 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the infamous Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

About Crate&Barrel

Crate&Barrel is an industry leading omni channel home furnishings specialty retailer, known for its exclusive designs, excellent value and superb customer service. In addition to a direct marketing division that services more than 90 countries, the company operates stores throughout the U.S. and Canada as well as franchise locations in Dubai, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia and Peru. Working directly with European ateliers and factories, Crate&Barrel was among the first to introduce affordable and contemporary table top products and kitchenware to American consumers. The brand's essence has translated perfectly to the omni channel era more than 50 years after opening its first store. www.crateandbarrel.com