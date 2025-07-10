Unifonic, the leading conversational AI platform and SaaS (Software as a Service) provider in the Middle East, successfully convened its second Customer Advisory Board (CAB) meeting recently. The meeting discussed the future of customer experience in marketing and customer care, with a strong focus on how AI is transforming these experiences.

The high-profile event was attended by several distinguished figures from Unifonic’s strategic clients to their leadership teams – the CEO, COO, CRO, CPO, and CTO. It highlighted Unifonic’s commitment to customer-centric innovation and strategic collaboration with key industry players to deliver cutting-edge solutions. Unifonic extends its gratitude to the valued clients who participated in this collaborative discussion, offering strategic insights and feedback that will play a key role in shaping the company's product roadmap and better aligning it with real customer needs and requirements.

The event exemplifies Unifonic’s commitment to continuous learning as well as product enhancement and development based on customers’ experience and feedback. Through this event, Unifonic ensures its products evolve in step with the expectations and challenges of its clients.

Ahmed Hamdan, CEO and Co-founder of Unifonic, stated: “As AI continues to transform how people and businesses connect, the future of customer engagement depends on intelligent communication. At Unifonic, we are committed to making that future a reality by embedding conversational AI and automation throughout our platform. Whether through localized customer data platforms, voice-driven engagement, or messaging tools built for regulatory compliance, our goal is to help businesses meet growing demands for personalization, transparency, and trust. The discussions at our Customer Advisory Board made it clear that AI is a powerful tool for delivering outstanding customer experiences across industries.”

The meeting explored challenges and opportunities in digital customer engagement across industries such as finance, insurance, retail, and aviation. Key concerns included data privacy, campaign ROI attribution, and the limitations of basic personalization, especially as regulatory requirements become stricter. Participants addressed the growing need for advanced tools like predictive analytics, enriched customer data, and seamless end-to-end journeys within single communication channels to minimize drop-offs and maintain trust. New monetization models, including ‘ad-now, pay-later,’ and the rising use of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) mechanisms were also seen as drivers for more secure, compliant data-sharing strategies.

Operational efficiency and AI-powered infrastructure were also major themes, with companies highlighting the importance of localized solutions and developing AI tools built entirely on internal infrastructure that ensure compliance with data residency laws. Success stories included AI tools such as email summarizers and increasing interest in personalized AI-driven support systems. Attendees underscored the need to balance automation with human empathy, especially in emotionally sensitive use cases. Discussions also covered platform differentiation in emerging markets, the importance of segmenting customer needs (digital-first, hybrid, traditional), and tracking sentiment with tools like Net Promoter Score (NPS).

Finally, the session reinforced a strong interest in industry-specific, domain-led AI solutions. Voice AI, churn prediction, and fraud detection were identified as high-potential use cases, especially in aviation and banking. Localization, including intuitive Arabic code names, and balancing user experience with security in BNPL authentication journeys were seen as crucial to adoption.

The event witnessed strong enthusiasm for industry-specific solutions supported and developed by domain expertise. The event ultimately laid the foundation for a customer-led innovation community, with attendees eager to experiment, provide feedback, and help shape future solutions.

