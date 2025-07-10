Dubai, UAE: Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has secured a multi-million-dollar strategic contract with UAE-based Al Wafa Technical Systems Services (WAFA), the nation's foremost telecom system integrator. This high-impact agreement marks a major step forward in revolutionizing mission-critical communications within the UAE’s energy sector.

The agreement establishes WAFA as Hytera’s significant communications partner for energy projects across the United Arab Emirates. Hytera will deliver a comprehensive suite of next-generation technologies including ATEX-certified intrinsically safe radios, TETRA and LTE base stations, dispatch systems, and integrated communication platforms. These solutions are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of oil and gas operations, ensuring seamless connectivity in hazardous and remote environments.

“This partnership with Hytera marks a significant milestone in our mission to integrate innovative communication technologies into the UAE’s energy infrastructure,” said Shefeek Muhammed Haneefa, General Manager of WAFA. “Their proven expertise in critical communications will empower our clients with reliable real-time connectivity, enhancing both productivity and safety. We look forward to a long-term collaboration that drives technological advancement in the region.”

Stanley Song, Vice President of Hytera, highlighted the contract’s strategic importance: “This initiative reinforces our decade-long commitment to energy modernization in the Middle East. By combining AI-driven spectrum management with our advanced dual-mode base station technology, we are redefining the standards of industrial communication. Through this partnership with WAFA, we expect to deliver transformative impact across the UAE's oil and gas infrastructure.”

Hytera continues to expand its presence in the Middle East by delivering tailor-made communication solutions for energy, public safety and transportation sectors. With a focus on localized partnerships and cutting-edge R&D, Hytera is driving digital transformation and strengthening operational resilience for some of the region’s most critical industries.

About Al Wafa Technical Systems Services (WAFA)

Established in 1992 with Head Office in Abu Dhabi and Branches in Dubai, Qatar and India, U is a Leading Telecom System Integrator in the region and trusted provider of Radio, Telecom, Security, and ELV solutions, serving the Oil & Gas, Infrastructure and Hospitality sectors. As an approved telecom integrator for the ADNOC Group, WAFA has successfully delivered numerous high-profile projects across the UAE. The company’s high ICV score reflects its strong contribution to the UAE economy, supporting local industry and employment. Backed by a team of globally experienced professionals.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.