Dubai, UAE – With more holiday makers coming to the UAE, 365 Luxury Homes proudly unveils its elevated vision of hospitality with The Villa Experience, positioning itself not merely as a property rental company but as a curator of elite, tailored lifestyles for discerning guests across Dubai.

At the heart of the brand lies a simple philosophy: Beyond accommodation, we curate experiences. Each stay is designed to resonate with sophistication, comfort, and unforgettable memories, bridging the gap between world-class luxury properties and guests who seek something truly extraordinary.

The portfolio features an exclusive collection of villas set within the crown jewels of Dubai’s architectural marvels, including the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the epitome of luxury living. Each residence offers a canvas of refinement and privacy, complete with private pools, dedicated cinema rooms, spacious multi-room layouts, and maid’s quarters for live-in staff.

Elevating every stay into a fully serviced experience, 365 Luxury Homes transforms a villa rental into a seamless journey of personalized luxury. Guests can expect dedicated in-villa staff, from butlers and private chefs to housekeeping professionals who maintain every detail to perfection. Through 365 Concierge, clients enjoy tailored itineraries, VIP restaurant bookings, private yacht charters, and effortless airport transfers, all orchestrated with meticulous attention.

“Whether it’s specialized city tours or indulgent in-house amenities, we believe true luxury is defined by effortless personalization and complete peace of mind,” said Leah Delgado, the holiday homes manager from 365 Luxury Homes.

This commitment is underpinned by an end-to-end management approach that ensures every stage of the guest experience is thoughtfully handled. From first contact to check-out, a dedicated Guest Relations team remains on hand to anticipate needs, solve challenges, and deliver a stay defined by tranquility, exclusivity, and trust. Combined with the expertise of 365 Maintenance, each property is meticulously cared for, upholding the highest standards of quality and presentation.

About 365 Luxury Homes

365 Luxury Homes is a leading luxury holiday homes company in Dubai, dedicated to delivering seamless, high-end experiences for both property owners and guests. As a core brand within the 365 Group, the company bridges the world of upscale real estate and discerning travellers, curating each stay with sophistication, comfort, and personalized care. With a growing portfolio in Dubai’s most prestigious neighborhoods, 365 Luxury Homes is redefining short-term rentals through excellence, elegance, and attention to every detail.

