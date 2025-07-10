Jeddah – Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the authorized distributor of Hyundai in the Western Region of Saudi Arabia, has officially opened a new car gate service center at Madinah Road in Jeddah. This opening marks a key milestone in the company’s expansion strategy to enhance customer experience and strengthen its after-sales services.

This new center is a strategic addition to Hyundai’s growing service network and highlights the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, accessible, and advanced maintenance services in modern and convenient locations.

Senior executives from Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors attended the opening ceremony, along with a select group of media representatives and influencers. A media tour was conducted through the new facility, experiencing firsthand the advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge equipment, and streamlined service processes designed to deliver a premium and efficient maintenance experience.

The Car Gate service center offers comprehensive services, including routine maintenance, full diagnostics, vehicle repairs, and customer care. All services are carried out using the latest technologies and tools by highly trained, certified technicians, ensuring top-quality service and customer satisfaction at every visit.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tamer Al-Hakim, Managing Director of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors – Hyundai, stated: "The launch of the Car Gate Service Center reflects our continuous efforts to expand our footprint in the Saudi market and to make advanced maintenance solutions more accessible to our customers. We remain committed to growing our service network in ways that meet evolving customer expectations and build long-term trust."

This new facility represents another step in Hyundai’s vision to offer innovative and sustainable services that enhance the overall vehicle ownership and maintenance experience in the Kingdom.

We invite all our valued customers and automotive enthusiasts to visit the new Car Gate Service Center on Madinah Road in Jeddah and experience elevated service and facilities. We look forward to welcoming you.

