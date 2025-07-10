With UAE’s luxury and wellness travel market forecasted to reach Dh617 billion by 2030, TES emerges as the country’s first premium marketplace offering curated, transformative experiences across wellness, indulgence, and adventure

Dubai, UAE – The Experience Store (TES), one of the UAE’s first digital lifestyle marketplaces for curated luxury experiences and wellness services, has officially launched, ushering in a new era of premium, wellness-driven offerings.

TES stands as Dubai’s premier platform for transformative journeys, seamlessly blending holistic wellness, personalised indulgence, and curated adventures - setting a new benchmark for luxury, active, meaningful living.

From private yacht escapes, sound healing, and IV therapy to Michelin-starred dining, desert retreats, and adventure sports, TES brings together a handpicked selection of services under one seamless digital interface. The platform enables users to browse, book, and personalise premium experiences at their fingertips. It is particularly designed to serve individuals and businesses looking to elevate how they live, celebrate, and connect.

Anand Nair, CEO of The Experience Store, shared the inspiration behind TES:

"Dubai inspires us to think bigger and live bolder. TES is our answer to that spirit—built not just for luxury, but for intentional living. We’re designing experiences that inspire people to move, reflect, and reconnect—with themselves and the world around them with immersive wellness community programs. It’s about making every moment count."

TES launches at a pivotal time: the UAE’s travel and tourism sector contributed Dh220 billion to GDP in 2024, with the luxury travel market projected to surpass Dh617 billion by 2030. At the same time, the global wellness economy is expected to reach Dh33 trillion by 2028. Against this backdrop, TES delivers exactly what today’s audiences seek - active, emotionally resonant, tech-powered experiences that blend luxury with intention.

Whether it’s a hot air balloon ride at sunrise, a mindfulness session in the desert, or a last-minute adrenaline escape, TES curates moments that are both memorable and meaningful, fuelling the rise of experience-led living in the region.

For the region’s growing working population, especially Gen Z and millennials, experiences are fast replacing material gifts. Flexibility is key, and TES answers that need by offering convenience-driven escapes that fit into their schedule, with real-time booking and AI-enabled personalisation.

But TES isn’t just for individuals. It’s also changing how companies engage with talent. As organisations look beyond traditional incentives, TES enables them to offer high-impact lifestyle rewards that support employee well-being, motivation, and loyalty.

With a growing focus on corporate wellness, TES offers flexible digital vouchers, a tech-enabled wallet and curated packages - perfect for recognition programs, offsites, and team-building initiatives. Instead of conventional branded mugs or cash rewards, companies can now offer their teams the chance to unwind, recharge, and feel truly valued.

This approach aligns well with the loyalty management market’s robust growth, projected to jump from Dh42 billion in 2024 to over Dh93 billion by 2029. TES provides organisations with a future-ready solution to inspire teams and nurture a healthy work culture.

At its heart, The Experience Store is more than a booking platform, it is a curator of emotional resonance and elevated living. Its wide network of premium hospitality and wellness partners ensures that every detail, from a gourmet meal to a private island celebration, is designed with intention and excellence.

For those seeking more than thrills, TES infuses wellness principles into many experiences. From guided meditation in unique settings to nature-focused escapes that help urban dwellers reset, the platform recognises that true luxury today lies in balance and mindfulness.

Smart technology underpins the entire user journey. Multi-currency payments, blockchain-based loyalty rewards (coming soon), and personalised recommendations make every interaction simple and seamless.

As Dubai continues to rise as a global wellness and lifestyle hub, TES is perfectly positioned to shape its next chapter. Expansion into GCC markets is already in the works for 2026, tapping into a wider regional appetite for accessible luxury and curated wellbeing.

As Anand Nair explains, “We’re not just crafting luxury moments; we’re helping people reconnect — with themselves, their loved ones, and their time.”

One early client described a TES-crafted anniversary: “It wasn’t just a getaway; it was our story, told through every detail —from a starlit dinner on a private beach to a custom adventure the next morning. It’s something we’ll cherish forever.”

In an era where time is the ultimate currency, The Experience Store offers something invaluable: experiences that restore, inspire, and remind us to live each moment fully, actively, and with a sense of purpose.

About The Experience Store (TES)

The Experience Store (TES) is the UAE’s premier marketplace, dedicated to curating transformative experiences that seamlessly blend holistic wellness and luxury. TES offers a diverse portfolio of indulgent experiences, including bespoke wellness retreats, adventurous pursuits, fine dining, exclusive accommodations, private escapes, and world-class event all meticulously designed to create unforgettable memories.

Whether it's a private yacht tour, a thrilling desert safari, personalised wellness therapies, or dining at Michelin-starred restaurants, TES provides unrivalled access to Dubai's most coveted experiences, elevating each moment into something extraordinary.

Through exclusive partnerships with globally renowned brands, TES ensures exceptional quality and exclusivity at every step. With a steadfast commitment to personalisation and excellence, TES is setting new benchmarks in luxury and holistic wellness.

For more information, visit: https://thexperiencestore.com