The agreement was announced at the Arabia Tarvel Market this week, doubling the number of guests Celestyal will bring into Doha over the next three years, with twice weekly calls during the winter season, alongside the existing three-year homeport arrangement.

Last year, Celestyal launched the ‘Desert Days’ itinerary onboard the 1260-guest Celestyal Journey, homeporting from Doha, Qatar. The first season saw 14,500 guests sail into Doha with 10% coming from the GCC and surrounding regions experiencing the Celestyal product. Following the success of the inaugural season, which was extended due to the demand, the cruise line will now return to the region with two ships in December this year, and feature twice weekly calls to Qatar.

The seven-night ‘Desert Days’ cruise sails roundtrip from Doha, calling at Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, with an overnight stay in Dubai. Prices start from $1478 for two people on a seven-night voyage, with all meals, soft drinks, Wi-Fi and gratuities included.

In addition, the recently refurbished 1360-guest Celestyal Discovery will join her fleet mate for the next three winter seasons, sailing the new-to-2025 three-, four- and seven-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ cruises. Sailing roundtrip from Abu Dhabi, the itinerary includes calls at Doha, Khasab, Dubai, Sir Bani Yas Island, and maiden visits to Ras al Khaimah. Prices start from $718 for two people on a three-night voyage, and $918 for two people on a four-night cruise, with all meals, soft drinks Wi-Fi and gratuities included.

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: "It’s a privilege to extend and strengthen our partnership with Qatar Tourism, Visit Qatar and Mwani Qatar. As one of our landmark homeports, Doha is a firm favourite amongst our guests, which is why we’re excited to be doubling our calls to the region over the next three years, with twice weekly calls throughout the winter seasons.

“Following a very successful first season in the Arabian Gulf with Celestyal Journey, we are delighted to be doubling our capacity in the region for the next three years, with Celestyal Discovery joining her fleet mate from December this year. We know there is a real demand for the Arabian Gulf, and we are proud to be at the forefront of showcasing this region. As a cruise line that offers deeply immersive experiences, we proudly promote the destinations we visit and in a booming city like Doha, new and returning Celestyal guests are sure to find something fresh and exciting to do.”

Celestyal’s shore excursion programme includes 10 Qatari excursions that will transport guests to the heart of the state, including tours that explore the cultural icons of the destination, trips that combine high teas, mosque visits and beach stays, and full day excursions curated by the contracted DMC that may include the Falcon Souk, Grand Mosque and luxury boutiques and exceptional local museums. Celestyal reports that during the first season the most popular Qatari excursions were ‘The Quest to the Inland Sea’ which gives guests a snapshot of local life before transporting them into the desert and onto the large tidal bay recognised for its national heritage, and a ‘Cultural Journey Through Doha’, which takes guests from Souk Waqif, Pearl Qatar-Island, Katara Cultural village and culminates at Dhow Harbour and the beautiful Museum of Islamic Art. Both are half day experiences which start from £54 / €62/ $69/ A$103 per person

Prices are in line with Celestyal’s current offers, valid to May 31, 2025, and​ ​also feature a ‘kids fare for free’ promotion on third and fourth berths.

There is a ‘Two-for-One Shore Excursion’ offer which is also combinable on select seven-night sailings from April 2025 to March 2027, and applies to specific excursions only.

About Celestyal

Celestyal, an award-winning and year-round cruise company, continues to set the standard for unmissable travel experiences in the Greek Islands, the Adriatic, and the Arabian Gulf. Built on a foundation of unique Greek heritage, the company excels in delivering exceptional hospitality, ensuring genuine cultural immersion both onboard and onshore. Operating two brand new vessels, accommodating up to 1360 passengers each, Celestyal prioritizes highly personalised services, establishing a high-end environment that welcomes over 140,000 passengers annually from more than 130 different nationalities.

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellent, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism is the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Its mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, and delivering luxury experiences. With a clear vision to strengthen Qatar’s position as a premier family-tourism destination distinguished by service excellence, Qatar tourism aims to diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend by encouraging private sector involvement and investments.