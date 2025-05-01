Dubai: Air India and Air India Express have announced the appointment of dnata Representation Services as their General Sales Agent (GSA) and Representative Agency (RA), respectively, in the UAE. The agreement, formally signed at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai, reflects the Air India group’s continued focus on enhancing reach and customer engagement in the strategically important UAE market.

Under this partnership, dnata Representation Services will provide comprehensive sales, marketing, and distribution support to both carriers across the UAE, excluding Abu Dhabi and Al Ain for Air India. This localised approach will improve accessibility for travellers and trade partners while supporting the Air India group’s broader growth plans in the region.

Air India operates 82x weekly flights from the UAE to India, while Air India Express connects five cities—Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah—with over 240x weekly flights from the UAE. The UAE represents the single-largest international market for Air India Express and remains one of the most significant global markets, serving millions of Indian expatriates and other travellers.

Kaizad Postwalla, Head of International Sales – GMEA & North America, Air India, said, “The UAE is a key market in our international network. We are pleased to partner with dnata Travel Group, whose deep understanding of the region and proven track record in travel services will help us better connect with customers, drive demand, and enhance service delivery in the market.”

Dr. Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India Express, added, “Our collaboration with dnata Travel Group marks another step in expanding our commercial presence in the region. As our network and fleet grow, this partnership will help us stay closer to our customers and offer them even more reliable and seamless travel options to and from India.”

Simon Woodford, Vice President Global Air Services at dnata Travel Group, commented: “This partnership builds on our shared commitment to delivering outstanding travel experiences and strengthening connections between the UAE and India — two vibrant markets with deep ties. With our extensive local expertise and market reach, we look forward to supporting the Air India group’s ambitious growth plans, while offering travellers and trade partners enhanced access, convenience, and service across the UAE.”

With a growing network of 45 domestic and 43 international destinations served by Air India, and 38 domestic and 17 international destinations by Air India Express, the Air India group continues to invest in partnerships and service enhancements that bring India closer to the world.

About Air India group

The Air India group – comprising of full-service global airline Air India and low-cost regional carrier Air India Express – is spearheading a new era of Indian aviation. The Air India story began in 1932 when JRD Tata piloted the airline’s inaugural flight and opened the skies for aviation in India. Today, Air India group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and flies to 55 domestic and 48 international destinations across five continents.

Returning to Tata Sons in 2022 following 70 years under government ownership, Air India group is in the midst of a five-year transformation program, Vihaan.AI. As part of the transformation, it has placed an order for 570 new aircraft. In 2024, sister airlines AIX Connect and Vistara were successfully merged into Air India Express and Air India, respectively, and the Airline opened South Asia’s largest aviation training academy. A new flying school is scheduled to open in 2025, and construction of a greenfield maintenance base, to be operational in 2026, is underway. In addition to receiving new aircraft, all existing aircraft are progressively undergoing a full interior refit.

With transformation underway across all facets of the business and India’s rich legacy of hospitality, Air India is committed to being a world class global airline with an Indian heart.

For more stories on Air India, visit www.airindia.com/newsroom

About Air India Express

Air India Express, is A Tata Enterprise and a subsidiary of Air India, operating over 500 daily flights, connecting 38 domestic and 17 international airports, with a fleet of 110 aircraft, comprising 70 Boeing 737s and 40 Airbus A320s. Air India Express invites guests with the proposition to ‘Fly As You Are’, using thoughtfully considered technology to enable flyers to personalise their travel experience. The airline offers ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, comfortable seats, and a host of exclusive loyalty benefits with a sense of unique Indian warmth, and an award-winning digital experience on its mobile app and website, airindiaexpress.com.

About dnata Representation Services

dnata Representation Services, part of the dnata Travel Group, is the global representation services partner of choice by multiple airlines, hotels, transport, and tourism board partners worldwide. Part of dnata, one of the world’s largest air and travel services providers, with its long-standing history in the region and strong brand presence globally, dnata Representation Services provides a comprehensive range of sales, marketing and commercial services to its partners including operations and infrastructure support. With its global reach, robust distribution network, world-class technology infrastructure, regional retail footprint (dnata Travel), Contact Centre services, and more, dnata Representation Services ensures its partners long-established industry expertise, and unrivalled local knowledge and support in the GCC and beyond. Find out more, at www.dnata.com/travel.

