Bahrain - Gulf International Bank Group (GIB Group), a pan-GCC universal banking group, and Stanhope Capital Group (Stanhope), one of the world’s leading independent global wealth management firms, announced that they have entered into an agreement to offer wealth advisory services to institutional and qualified private clients in the GCC region.

The partnership will enable GIB to offer clients a comprehensive suite of services including advisory, outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) and discretionary wealth advisory, expanding the GIB Group’s existing offering, which includes commercial banking, retail, treasury services, asset management, investment banking and Sharia-compliant banking services.

The group will also extend its suite of value-added services to clients to include asset and wealth management locally and on a global basis.

This model, which combines a regional bank partnering to provide international wealth advisory services, is new to the region and will have the enhancement of local skillsets as an additional focus.

For Stanhope Capital, whose core business is to offer wealth management and advisory services to its global client base, the agreement is an opportunity to further expand in the GCC, which has become one of the fastest growing regions for such services and to do so whilst capitalising on the GIB Group’s established regional presence, local expertise and extensive network.

The investment platform offered to clients in the region will cover all global asset classes, including equities, fixed income, hedge funds, private equity and real estate combined with a strong expertise in Sharia-compliant products. Alternative investments offering access to top-quartile buyout and venture capital managers will form a core part of the offering.

Commenting on the partnership, GIB chief executive Sara Abdulhadi said, “This agreement is a significant step forward in the GIB Group’s strategy to expand and diversify our offerings, with asset and wealth management as a key pillar of our growth.

“By leveraging our deep regional presence and trusted client relationships, alongside Stanhope Capital’s global investment expertise and strong performance track record, we are creating a compelling wealth advisory proposition tailored for institutional and private clients in the GCC.

“The increasing demand for sophisticated investment solutions requires a partner that understands both local and international markets. Through this collaboration, we are well-positioned to provide our clients with a comprehensive, world-class investment platform that aligns with their evolving financial goals,” Ms Abdulhadi added.

GIB Capital chief executive Osamah Shaker said, “We are excited to join hands with Stanhope Capital. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to delivering superior investment advisory services and tailored solutions to our clients.

“By leveraging Stanhope Capital’s global insights and expertise, combined with GIB Capital’s strong footprint and track record in the region, we aim to offer enhanced value and support to our clients in achieving their financial goals.”

Stanhope Capital Group chairman and chief executive Daniel Pinto said, “We are delighted about entering into this important commercial agreement with the GIB Group, undoubtedly one of the most respected financial institutions in the region.

“The demand for asset and wealth management services in the GCC is immense and our ability to combine the GIB Group’s access and expertise with our long-standing experience servicing the most demanding institutional and private clients globally will create something unique in the region.”

