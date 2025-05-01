A special ceremony in New Delhi saw the launch of TCS SovereignSecure Cloud – a first-of-its-kind, indigenous and secure cloud for government and public sector enterprises, that strengthens India's data sovereignty and accelerates its AI capabilities

TCS also introduced TCS DigiBOLTTM, an AI-enabled low-code platform, and its globally trusted TCS Cyber Defense Suite in India, empowering enterprises to fast-track their digital innovation and cyber resilience

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, is doubling down on its commitment to India’s digital growth, with the launch of three India-focused offerings that are sovereign by design, secure by default, and sustainable for the future. Designed to accelerate India’s AI-led transformation, TCS has launched TCS SovereignSecureTM Cloud, TCS DigiBOLTTM, and TCS Cyber Defense Suite. This launch marks the beginning of many such offerings tailored for India’s unique needs, as TCS dedicates itself to supporting the country’s mission of building robust digital solutions that are made in India, for India – and are ready for the world.

The launch took place in New Delhi at TCS’ Accelerating India event, attended by marquee public and private sector clients, alongside TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan, Girish Ramachandran, President –Growth Markets, and other senior TCS leaders.

Girish Ramachandran, President –Growth Markets, said, “India is at an inflection point where data sovereignty, AI, and digital acceleration are converging to create unprecedented opportunities. These new offerings, tailored to India’s unique needs, reaffirm our commitment to building a secure, AI-powered digital foundation for India—one that not only safeguards national assets but also fuels innovation, economic growth, and global competitiveness. As India moves towards a new era of digital innovation, TCS will continue to lead with indigenous solutions that empower governments, enterprises, and citizens alike, helping them perpetually adapt in an AI-first era.”

The new offerings build upon TCS’ legacy as the digital backbone of India, having powered numerous Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiatives. For over five decades, TCS has been at the heart of India's digital transformation, partnering with the government to deliver critical programs and build robust digital public infrastructure. By transforming citizen services and touching the lives of millions of Indians, TCS has become a trusted partner for government ministries. Today, nearly 7 out of 10 Indians benefit from TCS-enabled services every day, either directly or indirectly. From revolutionizing India's leading stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) and collaborating with major financial institutions (such as the State Bank of India), to improving passport issuance systems, health insurance (Ayushman Bharat), pensions for defence personnel (SPARSH), and more, TCS ensures high-touch public service delivery to the last mile.

TCS SovereignSecure CloudTM: Next-Gen Cloud, Nation-First, AI-fuelled:

TCS SovereignSecure CloudTM, is a first-of-its-kind, indigenous and secure cloud built and managed entirely by TCS. This cloud comes with integrated AI capabilities to support government institutions, public sector enterprises, and regulated industries. It reinforces India’s commitment to data, operational, and digital sovereignty while accelerating its leadership in AI innovation. TCS SovereignSecure Cloud™ is engineered to keep sensitive data within India’s borders, leveraging TCS data centres in availability zones of Mumbai and Hyderabad. This offering provides dedicated infrastructure, designed to enable compliance to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023, and is built on the principles of Sovereignty, Security, and Sustainability, with AI integrated into its foundation.

Built on Zero Trust architecture and designed to meet net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, this cloud offers seamless access to mission-critical applications with minimal latency, supporting government operations at scale. TCS SovereignSecure Cloud™ offers secure integration with existing IT infrastructure, unlocking intelligent automation and harnessing the power of AI. It provides data-driven insights for faster decision-making​, and advanced analytics to monitor performance, usage, and trends, thereby boosting productivity, enhancing citizen services, and enabling intelligent, data-driven governance. By ensuring maximum security with continuous verification and least-privilege access​, TCS SovereignSecure Cloud™ empowers innovation with unparalleled security, scalability, and control​.

TCS DigiBOLTTM: India’s Fast Lane to AI-First Transformation:

Complementing TCS SovereignSecure CloudTM is TCS DigiBOLTTM, a comprehensive low-code platform coupled with the power of AI that empowers enterprises to accelerate and scale their end-to-end digital innovation journeys. It provides all the necessary accelerators to model, automate, and optimize digital processes at scale, fuelling faster application implementation, AI adoption, and enterprise agility, enabling organizations to take charge of their digital transformation. By unifying processes, data sources, and fragmented legacy systems into a single ecosystem, TCS DigiBOLTTM reduces complexity and speeds up IT landscape integration and innovation cycles. Built on open-source technologies, it enables organizations to scale AI-first applications faster and gain a competitive edge in the global market.

TCS Cyber Defense Suite: Global Expertise, Localized Protection:

Security is the cornerstone of this initiative and TCS is introducing its globally trusted TCS Cyber Defense Suite, a security-as-a-service platform, in India, thereby strengthening the cybersecurity framework of enterprises with advanced AI-driven protection. As India's digital transformation accelerates, it opens vast opportunities but also increases the risk of sophisticated cyber threats. TCS Cyber Defense Suite provides 360-degree visibility into cyber risk, compliance, and resiliency postures and actionable insights for proactive risk mitigation; AI driven threat detection and automated response to cyber threats; and comprehensive preventive controls for identity, infrastructure, network, applications, and data assets hosted across hybrid multi-cloud, IT and OT environments. With over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, a team of more than 16,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide, and a global network of cybersecurity delivery centres, TCS delivers a wide range of consulting, professional and managed security services to customers in India and across the world.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of 607,979 consultants in 55 countries and 180 service delivery centres across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients – helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world’s most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment. TCS generated consolidated revenues of US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

