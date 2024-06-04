Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Laundryheap, the global leader in on-demand laundry and dry-cleaning services, and the only 24/7 laundry delivery service operating in the GCC, announced its official launch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with services now available in both Riyadh and Jeddah. This move is set to enhance convenience and efficiency in the Kingdom’s laundry service market.

Laundryheap introduces a unique on-demand same-day collection and free next-day delivery service. This is a significant development in a region where express services typically incur up to 100% additional charges. Laundryheap’s standard next-day delivery, free of extra charges, aims to bring more value and transparency to customers.

Laundryheap’s services are now active and available seven days a week, providing greater flexibility for residents in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Customers can schedule pickups and deliveries via Laundryheap's app and website, which also allows real-time tracking of orders and drivers, enhancing user convenience and control.

Deyan Dimitrov, CEO of Laundryheap, said: "Launching Laundryheap in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is not just about expanding our footprint; it's about revolutionising the laundry service industry in the region. We are thrilled to bring our cutting-edge, on-demand solutions to the cities of Riyadh and Jeddah, providing unparalleled convenience and efficiency to our customers. We believe in the immense potential and growth of the Saudi market, and we are committed to setting a new standard of service excellence. Our goal is to lead the industry in the GCC and globally, and this launch is a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction."

The Saudi Arabian market has experienced a demand for more reliable and efficient laundry services. Traditional providers often involve extended wait times and lack the digital convenience desired by modern consumers. Laundryheap’s technology-driven approach, which eliminates the need for phone calls and cash transactions, directly addresses these market gaps. By providing a streamlined digital experience, Laundryheap meets the needs of a fast-paced, tech-savvy population.

Laundryheap uses route optimisation technology to analyse and determine the most efficient routes for its drivers. Therefore, it allows each driver to pre-determine their journey and group orders in the same area together for faster pick-up and delivery, reducing both carbon emissions and time. Customers can also choose to have their laundry delivery pooled, a more sustainable option.

Adding to Laundryheap’s operations across 12 countries globally, the launch in Saudi Arabia represents the beginning of Laundryheap’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in the GCC region. As the only global provider with a presence across the GCC, Laundryheap is positioned to continue its growth and provide high-quality services to a larger customer base.

ABOUT LAUNDRYHEAP

Laundryheap was established in 2014 and is the world's largest on-demand laundry and dry-cleaning service. The platform allows users to have their laundry collected, washed, ironed and returned to them in a guaranteed turnaround time of 24 hours.

The company operates across 12 international markets, including UK, US, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, France, the UAE, Singapore, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Since launching, Laundryheap has cleaned over 10 million items of clothing and grown by 1663% in three years, placing them on Deloitte’s list of fastest growing companies in the UK in 2019.

To learn more about Laundryheap, please visit https://www.laundryheap.com/