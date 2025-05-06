Riyadh, KSA – Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, hosted its flagship Data for Breakfast event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention. The event brought together technology leaders, data professionals, and innovators from across the Kingdom to explore how businesses can unlock the full potential of their data through AI, analytics, and applications.

Attendees discovered how the Snowflake platform empowers organisations to activate data across data lakehouses, mesh architectures, and warehouses through a keynote presentation on the AI Data Cloud, followed by customer-led sessions from O3ai, a smart factory platform, and Foodics, a cloud-based restaurant management and POS solution. The event also featured a live demo highlighting the platform’s performance, simplicity, and scalability. With PwC reporting that 81% of CEOs in the Kingdom have embraced AI in the past year, the sessions underscored how data is the foundation for building impactful AI strategies that deliver real-world value.

Mohamed Zouari, General Manager, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at Snowflake, said: "In Saudi Arabia, AI is becoming a national priority, and organisations are scaling AI use cases built on robust data strategies. Our investment in the Kingdom, including our regional HQ and local cloud deployment, enables us to support data sovereignty and drive forward Vision 2030. Our annual Data for Breakfast demonstrates how the Snowflake AI Data Cloud is turning strategy into execution — offering a practical roadmap for enterprises to unlock business value and realise measurable ROI through secure, governed, and scalable AI innovation."

Mohamed Abuobaida, VP of Data at Foodics, added: "In the fast-moving F&B industry, the ability to act on data in real-time is a game changer. With Snowflake, we’re able to unify our data landscape and deliver insights at scale, whether it's to enhance customer experiences, optimise operations, or fuel innovation across our platform. As a cloud POS solution, our ability to leverage Snowflake’s AI-powered analytics helps us anticipate trends and respond quickly to the evolving needs of thousands of clients."

AI is taking centre stage in Saudi Arabia. Snowflake’s research reveals 93% of enterprises report their Gen AI initiatives as successful, reinforcing the role of modern data platforms in realising AI’s potential. The Kingdom’s $100 billion AI initiative underpins a national push to lead in global tech, supported by strong digital infrastructure and an innovation-first mindset.

Snowflake is also investing in local talent development through its One Million Minds program, by equipping Saudi professionals with advanced AI training and skills, supporting Vision 2030’s goal of building a competitive, future-ready workforce.

With a unified platform that empowers organisations and individuals alike, Snowflake is helping drive Saudi Arabia’s knowledge economy while enabling AI innovation at scale. As AI adoption accelerates, Snowflake continues to champion the importance of a strong data foundation, the essential building block for scalable, secure, and impactful AI.

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. More than 11,000 companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. The era of enterprise AI is here. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).