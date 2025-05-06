Arcapita Group Holdings Limited (“Arcapita”), the global alternative investment firm, announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Trustpoint.One (“Trustpoint” or the “Company”), a leading provider of tech-enabled legal services to law firms and corporate clients in the United States, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Valued at over $400 billion, the US legal services market is highly fragmented and experiencing growing demand for alternative legal service providers (ALSPs) due to rising litigation volumes and the need for technology-driven solutions. Historically, litigation has not been linked to GDP growth and is generally insulated from macroeconomic trends. ALSPs are an integral part of the modern litigation landscape due to their ability to generate meaningful cost and time savings, and allow law firms to focus on higher value-add activities such as building case strategy. The market is projected to grow at a stable rate, driven by increasing regulatory complexity and data volumes.

Trustpoint offers a comprehensive suite of legal services, including eDiscovery, managed review, legal staffing, and cyber security solutions. The Company serves a diverse set of clients, including top 100 law firms and a variety of Fortune 500 companies. Trustpoint benefits from a scalable business model, robust technology platform, and high client retention, positioning it for continued growth in a rapidly evolving legal services market.

Hisham A. Al Raee, CEO of Arcapita, said: “This acquisition underscores Arcapita’s commitment to investing in recession-resilient sectors with strong fundamentals. The investment in Trustpoint is part of our broader global essential business services strategy and builds on Arcapita’s strong track record.”

Neil Carter, Managing Director of US Private Equity at Arcapita, added: “Trustpoint’s position as a leading alternative legal services provider, combined with its strong client relationships and scalable platform, aligns well with our investment philosophy. The legal services industry is rapidly transforming, and Trustpoint is at the forefront of this shift with its technology-driven solutions. We are excited to support the Company as it expands its market presence and continues to deliver best-in-class services to its clients. We look forward to working alongside Trustpoint’s leadership team to drive the Company’s next phase of growth.”

Mark Hawn, Founder and Chairman of Trustpoint, said: “This partnership with Arcapita marks a significant milestone in Trustpoint’s journey. Over the years, we have built a leading platform that delivers critical legal services through innovation and expertise. With Arcapita’s global network and strategic insights, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth, invest in cutting-edge technologies, and expand our service offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients. We look forward to the opportunities this collaboration will unlock as we continue to lead the transformation of the legal services industry.”

Chris Gallagher, CEO of Trustpoint, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Arcapita as we embark on this next chapter of growth. Arcapita’s deep expertise in scaling business services companies and its commitment to value creation make it the ideal partner for Trustpoint and our seasoned leadership team. With their support, we will continue to enhance our service offerings, invest in technology and employees, and expand our footprint across the legal services market.”

About Arcapita

Arcapita is a global alternative investments firm focused on private equity and real estate, with a track record of over 30 years and a total transaction value of more than $32 billion. Arcapita has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, as well as affiliated offices in Bahrain.

www.arcapita.com

About Trustpoint.One

Trustpoint.One is a leading provider of integrated legal solutions, simplifying the litigation lifecycle for law firms, corporations, and government agencies worldwide. With a global footprint and expertise spanning eDiscovery, Managed Review, Legal Staffing, and Cyber Breach Response, Trustpoint.One delivers customized, technology-driven services to address complex legal challenges. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices across North America and international capabilities in the EU and UK Trustpoint.One is committed to excellence, innovation, and client success. This is legal services, simplified—The Power of One™.