Since launching on Al Marjan Island, the AED1.5 billion luxury development due for completion in 2026, has seen unprecedented demand from global ultra-high-net-worth individuals

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Luxe Developers, the UAE-based real estate development firm, has announced its flagship twin-tower development Oceano, situated on Al Marjan Island, has now sold out, underscoring the project’s global appeal and highlighting the demand for ultra-luxury real estate in Ras Al Khaimah.

The announcement follows the historic AED180 million sale of The Celest and The Stellar, two ultra-luxury Sky Villa residences within the development. These residences are the most expensive to be sold in Ras Al Khaimah and are redefining the property landscape in the emirate. Collectively, these exclusive Sky Villa residences span over 43,000 sqft, differentiating them from anything else on the market in terms of space and design.

Shubam Aggarwal, Chairman and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers, said: “Oceano’s sold-out status highlights the global appetite for high-design, privacy-first living while underscoring Al Marjan Island’s and Ras Al Khaimah’s evolution as a luxury lifestyle destination. Oceano was our first project and a first for Al Marjan Island in shaping the skylines of tomorrow in terms of its iconic design, opulent finishes and top-tier detailing.

“We are committed to setting new standards for architectural brilliance, amenity integration, and service excellence, which is why Oceano was the optimal choice of ultra-high-net-worth investors (UHNWIs), which will be showcased when the project is handed over next year.”

At Oceano, bespoke amenities mean residents will have access to a cigar lounge, a library, and a business lounge. A chauffeur’s lounge will also be available, as will a dedicated retail level featuring the best in hospitality, F&B, and leisure. A private beach, children’s play area, and pool area will add to the development's family focus.

Designed by the acclaimed Dewan Architects + Engineers and interiors by Hirsch Bedner Associates, Oceano’s unique design features floors rotated on a plane, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Every unit is configured to ensure total seclusion, including all terraces and balconies. This also extends to the shoreline and beach, providing relaxation in a safe and secure environment.

Construction on Oceano is moving quickly, with all enabling works, including shoring, excavation, and pilling, having been completed. China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East was appointed as the main contractor in October 2024. The company focuses on delivering The Luxe Developers’ vision of an architectural landmark, and construction is moving into advanced civil works and the vertical building phase.

Siddharta Banerji, Managing Director and Co-owner, added: “Our strategy was clear from the outset – create timeless spaces that inspire and retain long-term investment value. Oceano proves that ultra-luxury developments in emerging markets like Ras Al Khaimah are as sought-after as those in global metropolitan hubs.

“Backed by a team of seasoned professionals, The Luxe Developers has set new benchmarks for Ras Al Khaimah with our flagship project, Oceano, and we are committed to building future landmarks designed to elevate the UAE’s global real estate profile.”

Ras Al Khaimah continues to experience heightened interest from UHNWIs regionally and internationally. With the sale of its most expensive residences, the emirate is holding its own against the more established luxury markets in the UAE.

About The Luxe Developers

The Luxe Developers is a leading real estate development firm specialising in crafting extraordinary spaces with opulent interiors.

At The Luxe Developers, the company believes that exceptional living spaces can inspire and transform lives and are passionate about creating architectural marvels that redefine the concept of luxury and provide an unmatched living experience with a commitment to excellence and attention to detail that ensures every project the company undertakes sets a new standard in urban living.

From incredible attention to detail and sourcing the finest materials to seeking out the world's most skilled artisans and handpicking the best-in-class architects and designers, the company’s vision is to deliver spaces that elevate the human experience with the belief that extraordinary quality and luxury craftsmanship elevates every living moment.

The Luxe Developers aims to bring a sense of individualism to every project and build structures that will become landmarks of tomorrow.