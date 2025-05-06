DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai-based Dulsco Group, a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions and Energy Recruitment Solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East to advance shared goals of enhancing In-Country Value (ICV) by contributing to the local economy and driving sustainability in the UAE.

The strategic partnership was forged with a strong emphasis on sustainable procurement practices, a cornerstone of Dulsco Group’s Procurement Strategy. By prioritising eco-conscious decision-making, Dulsco aims to drive meaningful change within its operations and across its value chain. This partnership underscores Dulsco Group's commitment to enhancing sustainability through responsible sourcing, reducing environmental impact, and aligning procurement efforts with the UAE’s In-Country Value (ICV) objectives.

Through this agreement, TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East will supply an extensive range of lubricants, greases and specialty products to support Dulsco Group’s fleet management operations at workshop sites in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The partnership includes regular oil sampling, technical support and performance monitoring to maximise equipment efficiency and longevity, strengthening Dulsco Group’s service capabilities.

Additionally, TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East will provide specialised training to Dulsco Group’s employees in automotive lubrication and maintenance, offering certification courses designed to equip the team with the latest industry knowledge and skills. This training aims to improve operational safety, quality and technical expertise within Dulsco’s workforce.

In turn, TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East will leverage Dulsco’s environmental and waste management expertise, benefiting from the group’s comprehensive environmental services.

David Stockton, Group Chief Executive Officer at Dulsco Group, stated, “This partnership is a prime example of how two like-minded organisations can come together to drive value, sustainability, and innovation. By aligning our resources and expertise with TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East, we’re strengthening our operational capabilities and contributing to the UAE’s broader economic and environmental goals. We look forward to the positive outcomes this collaboration will bring to our teams, clients and the communities we serve.”

Thomas Vigneron, Managing Director, TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East, stated "At TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East, we are dedicated to innovative and sustainable solutions that boost energy efficiency and minimize environmental impact. As a UAE market leader, we offer premium products and services like fleet analysis that helps our customers optimize maintenance costs and enhance fleet performance and efficiency. Our partnership with Dulsco Grouphighlights a shared vision of advancing In-Country Value and sustainability through cutting-edge lubrication technology and expertise, reinforcing our commitment to responsible business in the UAE."

This agreement reflects Dulsco Group and TotalEnergies’ commitment to establishing partnerships that drive mutual benefit, sustainability, and local impact. By sharing expertise and complementing each other’s strengths, the two companies are setting a new standard for client-supplier relationships in the region.

