London: Fasanara Capital (“Fasanara”), a $4.5bn technology-driven global asset manager, is pleased to announce that Fawad Tariq-Khan has joined the firm as Managing Director, Middle East. He will be based in Abu Dhabi.

Mr. Tariq-Khan is a former Group CEO of Shuaa Capital, which manages over $14bn, where he served successfully for 10 years investing in credit, venture and private equity. During that time Shuaa Capital grew into one of the leading alternative investment managers in the Gulf region.

Francesco Filia, CEO and Founder of Fasanara Capital said: “We are thrilled to welcome Fawad – a great champion of the Middle East – to Fasanara to help drive our expansion there. He will lead the rollout of our future-proof suite of technology-enabled asset-backed finance strategies drawing on our digital asset and quant capabilities throughout the region.”

Mr. Tariq-Khan said: “I’m excited to join Fasanara and work with Francesco and the leadership team to bring the firm’s unique capabilities in private lending to businesses in the Middle East. The scale of Fasanara’s quantitative resources and technology platform are central to driving our success across the region.”

Mr. Tariq-Khan started his career in London with Deloitte in its advisory business before relocating to Dubai where he helped establish its Middle East debt advisory practice. He holds an MSc in Business Studies from UCD Smurfit Business School and a BSc in Computer Science from University College Cork. He also served with the Irish Reserve Defence Forces in the military police.

Fasanara Capital is recognised for its innovative approach across Asset-Based Finance (ABF), Digital Assets, and Quantitative Strategies, underpinned by a strong track record in its flagship fintech-originated asset-based private credit strategies. Both appointments reflect the firm’s continued commitment to expanding its global institutional footprint.

For more information, please visit http://www.fasanara.com.

About Fasanara

Founded in 2011, Fasanara is a London headquartered, FCA authorised global asset manager and technology-driven investment platform.

Fasanara currently manages $4.5 billion in Fintech-focused strategies on behalf of some of the largest pension funds and insurance companies in Europe and North America. With a team of over 110 professionals, Fasanara is one of the pioneers in Fintech-originated Asset-Based Lending – focusing on semi-liquid private credit strategies that seek to drive improvements in real-world economic conditions. The firm’s proprietary technology platform integrates with 141 fintech lenders across more than 60 countries, powering one of the largest and longest standing Fintech Lending strategies in Europe. Fasanara also backs the next generation of transformative fintechs, leveraging our central role in the ecosystem to identify and support early-stage innovators.

