Dubai: In a strategic partnership to deliver faster, more transparent, and cost-effective financial solutions, Zand, an AI-powered Fintech and financial services group in the United Arab Emirates, has successfully concluded the integration of XDC Network, a leading enterprise-grade blockchain platform. With this integration, corporate and institutional clients would be able to custody assets with XDC Network, through Zand’s institutional-grade digital asset custody service, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

The integration also aims to help simplify the gold trading market through ComTech Gold, which combines the benefits of gold investment and the advantages of blockchain technology.

Zand CEO Michael Chan said, “We are entering a new era where blockchain technology can serve as the foundation for more efficient and inclusive banking solutions. This collaboration with XDC Network supports our vision of building blockchain-powered financial products to help bridge the gap between Traditional Finance and Decentralized Finance and advance the digital economy.”

“At XDC Network, we believe that digital banks and enterprise blockchain platforms can work together to redefine the future of finance,” said Ritesh Kakkad, Co-Founder of XDC Network. “Our partnership with Zand brings together compliance, innovation, and real-world utility - proving that blockchain is helping to power the next generation of global payments and asset tokenization.”

Transactions processed on the XDC Network are designed to be ISO 20022 compliant, ensuring future-proof interoperability and enhanced regulatory alignment.

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ due to regulatory, technical, or market factors.