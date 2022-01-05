Sohar International has been at the forefront of community service and has collaborated with a significant number of charitable institutions to extend a helping hand to those in need. In a recent endeavor, the bank sponsored the International Day of People with Disabilities 2021 themed under 'Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID 19 world'. The event, which was organized by the Ministry of Social Development was graced by the presence of Her Highness Dr. Mona Fahad Mahmoud Al Said, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), who was the Guest of Honor.

Through the years, Sohar International has joined hands with the Oman Association for the Disabled to carry out several critical campaigns aimed at enhancing the well-being of this particular segment of society. Apart from providing financial support, these initiatives have helped raise awareness of the importance of creating a more inclusive society where people with disabilities can enjoy work opportunities, showcase their abilities and lead a more self-reliant life. Sohar International’s ongoing support to the association was also recognized by the Ministry of Social Development while earning much appreciation in the community.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International said, “This initiative is part of the bank’s ongoing CSR activities that focuses on enhancing the well-being of the community, thereby playing a pivotal role in the country’s philanthropic roadmap. Sohar International has built a strong relationship with the Oman Association for the Disabled and we will continue to support the various initiatives of the association and help them realize their noble goals. We hope that our commitment to the association, and the esteemed Ministry of Social Development, will help people with disabilities get beyond physical and mental barriers to realize their full potential.”

“The values of empathy, service and the zeal to make a difference in the lives of others run through each employee of Sohar International. It gives me immense pride to state that our CSR agenda has encompassed meaningful initiatives that have a long-term sustainable impact on society.” he added.

In the past, Sohar International has supported the association by empowering individuals with disabilities, to help them overcome challenges, excel in their fields of expertise and achieve more for themselves and their families, therefore, becoming a vital part of a thriving society. Supporting the advancement of disabled communities within the Sultanate, the Bank adopts a comprehensive social outreach approach to focus on building the capacity of individuals, especially children in local communities, enabling them through different types of support that highlight their value and potential.

As a bank founded on strong ethics, business excellence and the concept of creating a rewarding experience for all, Sohar International believes in giving back to the community within which it operates. Dedicated to playing an instrumental role in the socio-economic development of the country, the bank has led several thoughtful social activities geared at adding value to society. Strongly aligned with the goals of Oman Vision 2040, Sohar International lays a keen focus on enhancing the quality of healthcare and education facilities in the country as these are considered the building blocks of a progressive economy.

