Orange Jordan and the University of Jordan have announced the launch of the 5th cohort of the Fabrication Lab in Amman. It will provide support to 5 graduation projects that tackle trending topics in today’s world including robotics, health devices, and much more.

At the Fabrication Lab in Amman, students of the 5th cohort will be trained on skills that help them keep pace with the current developments and trends such as 3D Printing, Laser Cutting, Computing Digital Control, Electronics, and much more.

The training will be focusing on enhancing the marketing and entrepreneurship skills of the participants in order to enable them to be an effective part of the digital innovation world, in addition to introducing them to the commercial aspect of establishing businesses.

Chief Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer, Eng. Rana Al Dababneh emphasized on the countless horizons the participants will get during the training to translate their ideas into reality, especially that the training program was designed to provide them with the most updated skills that form together the components of the digital revolution that is redefining our world in extraordinary ways.

Eng. Al Dababneh further added that enabling students and youth to get access to the labor market is within its priorities and the Company strives to equip the students with the needed skills and knowledge through proper training programs. She valued the extended partnership with the University of Jordan to empower more young females and males to be part of the national digital transformation vision.

From his side, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Jordan, Dr. Menwer Al-Abadi, extended his gratefulness to Orange Jordan for its essential role in empowering youth to play an active role in the economic growth journey and to serve their communities in the best way possible.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Fabrication Lab serves as an educational space to develop students’ skills in designing and prototyping using computers. It supports trainees to get the needed practical experience in program designing using the latest software, and manufacturing adopting cutting-edge technologies to build their prototypes.

