The Ministry for Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) joins hands with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the global community in commemorating yesterday’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work (April 28th, 2024).

In the wake of the ILO World Day, attention now shifts to the forthcoming 6th Saudi International Conference on Occupational Health and Safety, which will convene at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh from May 5th to 7th. This conference serves as a pivotal platform for promoting workplace safety through the exchange of best practices and cutting-edge insights on a global scale.

This year's ILO World Day theme underscores the significant impacts of climate change on occupational safety and health, emphasizing the intersection between environmental shifts and workplace well-being.

As climate change poses unprecedented challenges to worker safety, MHRSD is proactively spearheading strategic initiatives and policy frameworks aimed at mitigating climate-related hazards and bolstering workplace resilience.

Eng. Ahmad bin Sulaiman AlRajhi, Minister for Human Resources and Social Development, said:

"The health and safety of workers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remain a top priority for MHRSD.

"As we commemorate World Day for Safety and Health at Work and gear up for the upcoming 6th Saudi International Conference on Occupational Health and Safety, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a labor market equipped to navigate the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change.

"We have rolled out the National Program for Occupational Safety and Health, a cornerstone of Vision 2030, encompassing pivotal pillars such as heightened awareness, infrastructure enhancement, legislative reinforcement, and accident investigation."

A recently released report from the ILO, titled 'Ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate,' underscores six key impacts of climate change on occupational safety and health (OSH). These impacts, including excessive heat, ultraviolet (UV) radiation, extreme weather events, workplace air pollution, vector-borne diseases, and changes in agrochemical use, underscore the urgency of proactive measures.

The National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (NCOSH) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, operating under MHRSD's auspices, is emerging as a regional frontrunner in addressing these highlighted risks, alongside other emerging OSH issues. Key initiatives under the national program include:

- Targeted awareness campaigns: Specialized training programs addressing OSH requirements for various demographic groups, including safety professionals and vulnerable sectors.

- Regulation of high-risk occupations: Identification of high-risk professions, risk assessment, and specification of health fitness examinations and training requirements.

- Enhanced protection from occupational diseases: Robust regulations supporting occupational health services to safeguard workers from workplace-related illnesses.

- Development of safety and health profession: Initiatives to bolster knowledge and skills in occupational safety and health through practitioner and professional pathways.

- Research into new and emerging OSH risks: Establishment of a research, development, and innovation center to drive advancements in occupational safety and health solutions.

The Riyadh-based Conference on Health and Safety, themed 'Scanning the Horizon,' will convene a diverse array of government leaders, industry experts, and international figures to delve into emerging trends, operational excellence, and innovations in occupational safety and health.

Participants will partake in workshops, dialogues, and exhibitions featuring over 120 local and international speakers, building on the success of previous conferences that attracted over 5,800 participants.

For further details and registration information about the conference, please visit www.NCOSH.gov.sa.

