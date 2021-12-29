PHOTO
Riyadh, KSA – Salam, a leading telecommunications company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has concluded its participation in the Red Sea International Film Festival, which was presented by the Ministry of Culture in Jeddah from 6-15 December. Once again held to support the Saudi film industry, enrich local cinematic content, and showcase the latest storytelling trends and emerging talent, this year’s third annual edition was a resounding success, welcoming movie stars, directors, artists, and media and film professionals from around the world for a grand celebration. Salam supported proceedings throughout the festival’s duration, providing integrated managed internet and connectivity services for guests through the latest Wi-Fi technology.
In light of the 2021 Red Sea International Film Festival showcasing the Kingdom’s wider arts and culture sector to global audiences, Salam conveyed its congratulations to the Ministry of Culture and event organizers. Salam reserved particular praise for its contributions at the national level, particularly in the areas of development, transformation, and alignment with the Quality of Life Program. Under the Vision 2030 framework, the Program aims to improve quality of life for Saudi residents and visitors alike, something accelerated through the Festival’s profile, popularity, exposure, and engagement levels.
From an internal standpoint, Salam added that the provision of essential internet and connectivity services at the Red Sea International Film Festival stems from its pioneering role in nationwide communications, IT, and innovative digital services development. The company pointed out that all major international events hosted in the Kingdom require these same services, which proved to be influential in showcasing newly released and upcoming films, presenting world-class audio-visual artworks that defy the norm, and converging reality with imagination.
-Ends-
About Salem:
As a leading telecommunications company, Salem provides the best next-generation communications and information technology solutions for interconnection, cloud computing, managed services, security services, and Internet services for government, corporate, and individual sectors across the Kingdom. Salam’s remit also includes helping companies from every vertical become smarter and more digitally integrated and secure through its expertise, experience, and resources.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.