Sergey Dolya, travel blogger, Boris Titov, Owner and major shareholder of the “Abrau-Durso” Group of Companies, Graham Cooke, World Travel Award founder, Alexey Karakhan, Head of the “Youth” tourist club in Altai, Irina Rudyka, Head of the “TopBlog” project within “Russia — Country of Opportunity” Presidential Platform, Natalia Esayan, CEO of M.I. Travel Group, Development Director of Elgas Tour Operator and Co-Founder of the International Cooperation Fund “Navigator”, Olga Shebzukhova, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alliance Marine Development and CEO of LLC “Center for the Development of Recreational Areas” New Horizons ", Andrey Terekhin, Trade representative of the Russian Federation in UAE discussed the potential of tourism in Russia together with Alexander Sysoev, Co-owner of 11 restaurants in Moscow and Saint-Petersburg, owner of the Russian Restaurant Festival, the largest gastronomic event in Russia.

Boris Titov commented: “Enotourism is developing rapidly in Russia for attracting international travelers due to the various locations and activities that can be offered for them. Some of the great examples include “Mria Wine Park” winery with a depth of 60 meters under the ground, “Massandra” winery in Crimea welcoming 60 000 people every year, and “Abrau Durso” where enotourism merges with other destination attractions. The location offers ecotourism at historic winery production, camping, and yacht sports opportunities at the Abrau lake, wellness tourism, shopping and a wide range of gastronomic experiences, making it suitable not only for a short visit but for a longer stay for local and international travelers”.

Alexey Karakhan also mentioned: “Altai regions is one of the most beautiful places in the world 0 it was even included in the “Top 5 places in the world” by National Geographic. Our platform “Youth” focuses on this location and has worked on the obstacles that separate it from the wider audience: we connected the authenticity of the Russian lifestyle, gastronomy and the premium quality of life. Our last tour included guests from Korea. Ireland, India, Israel, and Moscow, what proves that tourism in distant regions of Russia is becoming attractive for travelers breaking the myths of discomfort and lack of service that guests used to expect before”.

Graham Cooke: “Russia is 200 times bigger than the UAE and has the 14 times larger population yet the number of arrivals per year between the two countries is roughly the same. When I look at the social media in both countries I am surprised to see that the “Russia. Travel” platform has only 5000 subscribers. I admire the creativity of the Russian people and the integrity of its heritage and more people should open it for themselves. To develop the tourism segment in Russia the citizens, especially the younger generation shall leverage the opportunities of the social media marketing segment to show the assets Russia holds to the world public and promote the message of what great possibilities it offers to the international visitors”.

Alexander Sysoev stated: “One of our projects recently received the Michelin star, however, the UAE public does not recognize it. Today the restaurants in Moscow have become equal to the venues in Dubai in terms of service while the prices remain incomparably cheaper, which puts us at an advantage as a gastronomic destination. We have also developed a gastronomic festival that allows visitors to try the premium class gastronomic experience at an affordable price for 20 days per year. We have also developed the gastronomic guide for the Russian audience and are working on an extension of this guide for the Dubai venues allowing the members of our virtual community to extend their experiences. This strategy will also open the Russian gastronomy for the UAE audience”.

To find out more about the Russia Pavilion at Expo 2020, please follow the link below: https://www.expo2020russia.org/en

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022