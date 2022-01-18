AED 8.6 million savings achieved

12% increase in utility savings compared to 2020

Abu Dhabi- Leading full-service real-estate company Provis achieved significant energy and cost savings in 2021 across 12 managed communities worth AED 8.6 million. The company’s sustainability efforts and investments conserved over 38 million kWh of total energy and reduced more than 17,700 tons of carbon emissions. The energy saved by Provis in 2021 alone is enough to power more than 3,300 rural homes with electricity for an entire year.

H.P Aengaar, CEO at Provis, said, "As the largest full-service real estate services company in the Middle East, we have a responsibility to champion environmental stewardship and promote practices that contribute towards preserving the environment, among our communities, our partners, stakeholders and the wider industry. Our corporate sustainability strategy, that has the environmental wellbeing as one of its core pillars, has been developed in alignment with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (UN SDGs) and is cascaded across our entire organisation. We are proud to play our part in making our operations and communities under Provis’s management greener, cleaner and more efficient.”

One of the most impactful energy savings contributors was the replacement of natural gas operated boilers with electrical heat pumps which allowed for a significant reduction in carbon emissions. The company also adopted other sustainable practices such as integrating an on-cloud Building Management System (BMS), optimising temperature set points during cooler weather to minimise chilled water consumption, electricity optimisation initiatives, data analytics of assets and installation of energy-efficient LED lights among others.

The various sustainability measures were rolled out across 12 Provis-managed communities including Gate & Arc Towers, Sun & Sky Towers, Al Muneera, Al Zeina, Al Bandar, Al Raha Gardens, Alghadeer, Al Bateen Park, Al Gurm, Ansam, Golf Gardens, and Al Hadeel.

Provis's sustainability strategy was developed in line with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (UN SDGs) and focuses not only on the environment but also on three other pillars of sustainability including people, economy, and the community.

Provis was recently recognised for its outstanding sustainability efforts that led to significant energy savings at the International Real Estate Community Management Summit (IRECMS) Dubai Awards 2021, winning the 'Sustainability Initiative of the Year award'. Earlier this year, Provis also won the "Sustainability award – Proptech category" during the Smart Built Environment Awards 2021.

-Ends-

About Provis:

Fully owned by Aldar Estates, Provis is a full-service real estate company that offers deep industry knowledge, technical expertise, and a commitment to exceptional service with a dedicated team that works as one to deliver integrated real estate services and solutions in the UAE and the wider region. From Property Consultancy & Management, Owners' Association Consultancy & Management, Retail Management, Clubhouse & Lifestyle Management, Sales & Leasing, to Building Consultancy, Valuation and Advisory as well as Franchising services, Provis applies innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to add tangible value for clients as well as their properties at every stage of the property lifecycle.

Provis currently manages over 25,000 units under property management and nearly 28,000 units under owners' association management in the UAE and wider region and manages over 1 million sqm of assets spread across 23 reputable commercial buildings. The company also manages over 600,000 sqm Gross Leasable Area (GLA) of retail assets across 4 shopping malls and 26 retail community destinations. Provis is also home to over 1400 retail brands.

