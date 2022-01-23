Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Those looking to liven up their gloomy winter days with a new and thrilling activity, need look no further than Prison Island. The adventure destination has just opened its doors at Abu Dhabi Mall, and it is quickly becoming one of the top attractions in the capital.

Ideal for guests aged eight to 88, ‘Prison Island – Beat the Bars’ is a breath-taking experience filled with absorbing challenges that require quick thinking, sharp logic and most importantly, total teamwork. Imaginative, awe-inspiring and based around 26 unique and engaging themed cells, it’s the perfect activity for team building events, birthday parties and special occasions, or simply as a different and memorable way of spending a weekend or evening.

Providing the ideal opportunity to start the year on a high and forget about any responsibilities or worries, Prison Island uses special effects and incredible designs to transport teams into an engaging and unforgettable alternative reality.



Offering every kind of quiz, agility test and problem-solving challenge imaginable, guests must try and break free from a complex of hair-raising and electrifying prison cells. For instance, in Cliffhanger, participants must climb across the room and gather up three numbers without touching the floor, in Devil’s Island, great agility is required to dodge and swerve through a complex of lasers, in Flash Dance, teams have to be quick on their feet as they try to jump on every illuminated square, and in Gates, a strong nerve and steady hand is needed to guide a ball through as many entry ways as possible. Testing physical and mental skills, each guest is able to contribute and earn valuable points for their team as they work through the heart-pumping adventure.



Inspired by the hit TV shows Fort Boyard and The Crystal Maze, Prison Island presents a concept unlike anything seen before in the UAE capital. Since opening on January 22, countless Abu Dhabi residents and visitors have already handed themselves over to the jail guards and experienced it for themselves.

Guntra, 17, who visited with her sister, brother and parents said: “I’m still buzzing from my time at Prison Island. I loved every minute, and I can’t wait to come back and bring my friends. The sets and props were amazing and each challenge was so different and exciting. It really felt like I had left Abu Dhabi behind and had been sent to prison for the afternoon! I think it’s great for the city as there really isn’t anything else like it. Even my younger brother was able to join in and my parents got really into it too. I look forward to trying to beat my score next time I return!”.

Ayman Abdelrhman, Managing Partner of Prison Island, said: “After working hard behind the scenes for months, I’m so proud to see Prison Island come to life. We’ve already received great feedback from visitors, and it’s brilliant to see people trying our challenges and having loads of fun. I want to encourage everyone to come and give it a go. Whether you’re still at school or you’ve already retired, you’ll have a blast. January is often quite a long and difficult month and so it’s the perfect time to try something new and exciting like Prison Island. Please keep an eye on our social media platforms for more information, competitions and special events.”

With the capacity to host up to 120 players and 22 teams of up to six people at any one time, Prison Island takes between one to three hours to complete.

Prison Island is open now at Abu Dhabi Mall, with prices starting from AED 125 for adults and AED 105 for kids per hour. Active wear and sneakers are required and changing room facilities are available on site.

For more information, please visit www.prisonisland.ae.

