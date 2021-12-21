Salalah, Sultanate of Oman : In the run-up to the year-end, Port of Salalah has managed to break its previous years' record with a record-breaking container handling volume of 4.37 million TEUs (twenty-foot-equivalent units) with two weeks to go for the year-end closure.

While the global supply chain continues to battle with reliability issues and port congestions, the container carriers are finding it challenging to adhere to their port schedules which also puts pressure on port operations. It is despite these challenges that the Port of Salalah managed to reach this record.

Mark Hardiman, CEO of Port of Salalah said “I am happy that we have managed to reach our targets despite the challenging environment and our capacity constraints, an achievement that’s entirely attributable to the support of our customers and the outstanding work done by our team. The level of dedication that is displayed together with a continuous improvement mindset is also helping us aim higher and add value to those we serve”

Port of Salalah also highlighted the collaboration of various government agencies like Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, ROP customs, Coast Guard and ASYAD. Above all, the ports’ long-term objective is to actively contribute to Oman’s economic diversification strategy under the visionary leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haithem Bin Tariq and in close collaborations with various ministries and councils.

About Port of Salalah

The Port continues to actively contribute to Oman’s 2040 vision and objectives and support Oman’s economic diversification strategy.

Strategically located on the trade crossroads between Asia and Europe, and serving the markets of East Africa, the Red Sea, the Indian Subcontinent and the Arabian Gulf – the Port of Salalah is operated by APM Terminals as part of the APM Terminals global terminal network. The port operates both a container terminal and a general cargo terminal. www.Salalahport.com

