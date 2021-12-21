PHOTO
Salalah, Sultanate of Oman : In the run-up to the year-end, Port of Salalah has managed to break its previous years' record with a record-breaking container handling volume of 4.37 million TEUs (twenty-foot-equivalent units) with two weeks to go for the year-end closure.
While the global supply chain continues to battle with reliability issues and port congestions, the container carriers are finding it challenging to adhere to their port schedules which also puts pressure on port operations. It is despite these challenges that the Port of Salalah managed to reach this record.
Mark Hardiman, CEO of Port of Salalah said “I am happy that we have managed to reach our targets despite the challenging environment and our capacity constraints, an achievement that’s entirely attributable to the support of our customers and the outstanding work done by our team. The level of dedication that is displayed together with a continuous improvement mindset is also helping us aim higher and add value to those we serve”
Port of Salalah also highlighted the collaboration of various government agencies like Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, ROP customs, Coast Guard and ASYAD. Above all, the ports’ long-term objective is to actively contribute to Oman’s economic diversification strategy under the visionary leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haithem Bin Tariq and in close collaborations with various ministries and councils.
-Ends-
About Port of Salalah
The Port continues to actively contribute to Oman’s 2040 vision and objectives and support Oman’s economic diversification strategy.
Strategically located on the trade crossroads between Asia and Europe, and serving the markets of East Africa, the Red Sea, the Indian Subcontinent and the Arabian Gulf – the Port of Salalah is operated by APM Terminals as part of the APM Terminals global terminal network. The port operates both a container terminal and a general cargo terminal. www.Salalahport.com
For more information, please contact Port of Salalah
Shurooq Al-Saleh - Shurooq.mustafa@Salalahport.com
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.