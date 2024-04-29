Dubai, UAE: Anomali, the leading AI-Powered Security Operations Platform, today announced the latest innovation to help UAE customers deploy a differentiated multi-lingual Copilot that navigates a modern day security analytics solution; delivering mind blowing speed, scale and performance while reducing spend.

Anomali is helping some of the largest enterprise customers in the world by consolidating and replacing their full stack of legacy security analytics technology, including ETL, SIEM, NG SIEM, XDR, SOAR and TIP. As an illustration, the company recently helped a global financial institution install Anomali Copilot and replace their legacy security analytics while reducing their cost from $10M to $5M per annum. Together with progressive global customers, Anomali is revolutionizing a different way of managing security.

As part of a global “Be Different” roadshow and given the importance of the UAE to the company's business, Anomali CEO, Dr. Ahmed Rubaie is traveling from California and will be hosting a celebration event in Dubai (May 1) with our critical partner StarLink, an Infinigate Group Company. Dr. Rubaie along with our local executive team and critical partners, will engage key stakeholders and security executives from across the oil and gas, banking, government, utilities, and telco sectors.

“We are committed to helping the UAE in its continued and impressive emphasis on digitizing the way of life and on optimizing the latest innovation in artificial intelligence for more productivity. With the region’s geopolitical significance and swift digitization, there’s an urgent need for advanced security measures. Anomali is excited to unveil a first in market “different” way of managing security operations,” said Dr. Ahmed Rubaie, CEO of Anomali. “Our continued investment in the UAE is a proactive step towards fortifying critical infrastructure, businesses, and individuals against escalating cybersecurity risks.”

Dr. Rubaie continued, “In 2024, security leaders must think differently and pivot towards more automation and more advanced security analytics to keep up with the demand of business and the macro. Anomali’s innovative approach places analysts at the forefront, offering unparalleled performance, user-friendly interfaces, and superior outcomes in protecting and driving their business all at a fraction of the legacy costs. Given our cloud native DNA, we are well positioned to help our great customers in the UAE in their cloud migration journey and plan to invest accordingly.”