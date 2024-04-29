Doha, Qatar: Nakilat, Qatar’s premier LNG shipping company, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company reported net profit of QAR 420 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to QAR 396 million during the same period in 2023, an increase of 6.1%.

The following highlights the most prominent financial results from the first quarter of 2024:

Achieved a net profit of QAR 420 million, reflecting an increase of 6.1%.

Achieved total revenues of QAR 1,133 million, reflecting an increase of 1.2%.

Total operating expenses of QAR 192 million, reflecting a decrease of 1.4%.

The increase in results can be credited to the company's ongoing emphasis on operational effectiveness, efficient cost management, and strong market demand for its LNG shipping services. This solid financial achievement demonstrates the company’s ability in navigating tough unknown economic conditions and upholding its status as a leading player in the international LNG shipping sector.

Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, CEO of Nakilat, emphasized the company’s strategic approach to these factors: “Despite uncertain economic outlook and high interest environment, we have remained committed to reliable and safe global operations, continuing to deliver clean energy to +40 countries and about 100 terminals across continents. Throughout two decades of operations, we have been meeting the world’s demand for LNG, as a dependable partner. Our latest financial results, reflected by an increase in net profit by 6.1%, is testament to the resilience of the company, its innovative solutions, and its operational efficiency”.

As per the company’s latest announcement in February 2024, Nakilat was awarded long-term contracts and selected as the full owner and operator of up to 25 LNG carriers by QatarEnergy, marking a significant milestone in its fleet expansion project aimed at meeting future LNG production demands.

Furthermore, earlier in January 2024, Nakilat has also announced a shipping expansion through vessel acquisition. The Company placed orders for the construction of six gas vessels: two cutting-edge LNG carriers and four modern very large LPG/ammonia carriers. Upon the delivery of the new vessels, the addition to Nakilat’s ever-expanding fleet not only signifies an increase in capacity and flexibility for its esteemed customers, but also reinforces the company’s pioneering role in the energy transportation sector.

The Company Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to extend its appreciation to QatarEnergy, QatarEnergy LNG, and all staff for their ongoing support and collaboration, in being the drivers of our success and leading the Company to its vision of becoming a global leader and provider of choice for energy transportation and maritime services.

In line with commitment to providing the best practices in investor relations and its strategy to engage shareholders and investors, the Company will hold an investor relations conference call to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2024: on Monday, 29 April 2024 at 01:30 pm (Doha time). The conference presentation will be published on the Company’s website prior to the conference call. For further information on conference call dial-in details, please visit the company’s website www.nakilat.com.

About Nakilat

Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company which originally listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in 2005. As a shipping and maritime company, Nakilat provides an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar’s LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet is one of the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and four large LPG carriers. Nakilat operates the ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City via strategic joint ventures: Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions and QFAB. Nakilat also offers a full range of marine support services to vessels operating in Qatari waters.

For more information, visit: www.nakilat.com

